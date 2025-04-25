Stuff to Do (04/25/25)

1 of 6

Celebrate Día del Libro

WORLD BOOK DAY, on April 26, will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. Led by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, together with the Embassy of Spain, Ayala Land, and Make it Makati, Día del Libro is a whole-day event filled with activities that promote reading. Thousands of books will be up for grabs at the venue, with Manila’s top bookstores and publishing houses selling a wide array of books at a 20% discount. Following the tradition in Spain, each book purchase will come with a free rose. There will also be poetry recitals, free Spanish classes, book signings, street art, games, exhibits, storytelling sessions, Spanish food, fun activities for children, and an authentic Flamenco show. The complete program can be found via this link: https://manila.cervantes.es/es/cultura_espanol/calendario_dia_libro_2025.htm.

Visit the 1st Intramuros Summer Festival

THE inaugural Intramuros Summer Festival will mark the summer season on April 26. It will be a full day of activities celebrating Filipino culture, including storytelling sessions, food bazaars, free health screenings, and a live concert. The launch also introduces the Intramuros Passport, which gives visitors an easier tourist experience. Priced at P350, its holders can access five sites in the Walled City: Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila, Museo de Intramuros, and the Centro de Turismo Intramuros. The different components of the festival will take place in and around these locations.

Go to the Walden Bello book launch

THE new book Global Battlefields: My Close Encounters with Dictatorship, Capital, Empire and Love by Walden Bello will be launched on April 26, 2-5 p.m. In partnership with Focus on the Global South and the University of the Philippines Asian Center, the book launch will be held at the GT-Toyota Asian Center Auditorium in UP Diliman, Quezon City. The book dives into academic activist Mr. Bello’s life and adventures crusading against empire and globalization, told in his own words. The program will feature speakers such as Ed Tadem, Princess R. Nemenzo, former senator Leila de Lima, Mary Racelis, Ronald Llamas, and many more. There will also be musical performances and a book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at a discounted price of P760. Those interested in attending the launch can RSVP via this link: https://go.ateneo.net/GBLaunchRSVP

Watch A24’s The Legend of Ochi

ON April 25, CreaZion Studios is bringing the adventure film The Legend of Ochi to local cinemas. The A24-produced feature is the directorial debut of writer-director Isaiah Saxon. The film stars Helena Zengel as Yuri, a teenager from the remote island of Carpathia. Raised by her loving yet fiercely militant father (Willem Dafoe), she has been taught to fear and hunt the mythical creatures known as the Ochi. But when she stumbles upon a wounded baby Ochi, alone and vulnerable, she forms an unexpected bond with the creature. The film also stars Finn Wolfhard and Emily Watson in supporting roles.

Go to Symphonic Musicians Manila’s anniversary concert

THE concert series A Decade of Music, A Lifetime of Impact by the Symphonic Musicians Manila, Inc., has been featuring talented musicians who offer their performances in support of retired symphonic musicians. The next concert is scheduled on April 26, 7 p.m., at Manila Pianos, Inc., on the 4th floor of Ronac Lifestyle Center in Paseo De Magallanes, Makati City. It will be headlined by Tony Maigue on flute and Jane Banta on harp, plus guest artist Dondon Lucena on french horn. Admission is free.

Watch the FEU Bamboo Band concert

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) Center for the Arts is presenting the Far Eastern University Bamboo Band (FBB) in ASCEND: Reaching New Heights in Music, a special concert on April 26, 6 p.m., at the FEU Auditorium. This year’s performance aims to highlight the limitless potential of bamboo music by combining cherished Filipino classics with international pieces. It will be led by Norberto Cads, Jr., a key member of Banda Kawayan Pilipinas, and artistic director of the FBB. There will be special performances by the FEU Chorale, the FEU Drum and Bugle Corps, and guest soloists Marlexis Del Mundo on saxophone, John Erin Gonzaga on flute, and Jhon Mark Isla on trumpet. The concert is free and open to the public.

Watch Lucasfilm’s Andor Season 2 on Disney+

THE first three episodes of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars spinoff series Andor can now be found on Disney+. This final season of the show will unfold over 12 episodes, broken down into four chapters of three episodes each week. Andor Season 2 Declassified: Time can also be found in the platform’s Extras section and on YouTube. They offer behind-the-scenes looks and commentary with cast and crew.

Listen to Addison Rae’s new single

POP SINGER Addison Rae has released her latest single, “Headphones On,” via Columbia Records, accompanied by a new music video available for streaming on all digital platforms. Directed by Mitch Ryan, the video takes fans to Reykjavik, Iceland, where Ms. Rae is shown daydreaming in a mundane grocery store before being transported to the fantasy-filled vast countryside. The song is produced by her collaborators Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd, who co-wrote the track.