Dining In/Out (01/30/25)

Milksha opens in the Philippines

MILKSHA, a Taiwanese milk tea brand, unveils its first-ever standalone concept store in the Philippines. The concept store features a menu of over 30 handcrafted specialty beverages. These include not only milk tea but also refreshing fruit teas and milk-based drinks, each rooted in traditional Taiwanese brewing methods and incorporating ingredients sourced from around the world. “Milk tea has become such a big part of Filipino daily lives. What makes Milksha well-positioned for this market is its dedication to using fresh and premium natural ingredients and crafting unique, refreshing flavors that can capture the evolving taste buds of Filipino milk tea lovers,” said Joseph Tanbuntiong, chief executive officer of Jollibee Foods Corporation Philippines, which is bringing the brand here. Among the brand’s beverages, the following are their signatures: Signature 3Q Milktea (freshly brewed tea, fresh milk, honey pearls, silky pudding, crystals), Strawberry Coulis Milk (milk swirled with fresh strawberry coulis), and Jasmine Green Tea with Cloudy Cream (jasmine tea topped with Milksha’s cloudy cream). Visit the Milksha concept store at SM City North EDSA. Milksha’s drinks are also available for delivery via Grab Delivery or enjoy select Milksha flavors available at Chowking stores.

Diamond Hotel celebrates Lunar New Year

STRIKE UP an appetite for good fortune with a special lunch or dinner buffet at Corniche at P3,880 net per person with one round of standard drinks, available from Jan. 28 to 30. With an international selection and a spotlight on Chinese dishes prepared by Chef Yang Yong, this special buffet spread turns into a truly festive feast. Diners will also get a chance to pick a prize at a prosperity tree with a minimum spend worth P5,000 at the Corniche buffet. Embrace the year’s promise of joy and success with festive goodies best shared among loved ones, including the symbolic New Year Prosperity Yu Sheng with Eel, Salmon, and Crispy Salmon Skin and New Year Wealth Seafood Poon Choi, XO Preserved Meat Taro Cake and popular Gold Foil Osmanthus Brown Sugar Rice Cake. This six-course Chinese New Year Set Menu is a choice for a minimum of two persons. Lucky Cakes are also offered for the new year, featuring handcrafted details. Browse the different designs and flavors at the Lobby Lounge or at the Diamond Hotel online shop: Raspberry Coconut, Mandarin Chocolate, Mini Orange Yoghurt, Mini Exotic Matcha Entremet, and Chinese New Year Pralines in Yuzu Truffle, Green Tea, Coconut Lime, and Miso. Meanwhile, Prosperi-Tea for Two at the Lobby Lounge offers a medley of flavors to accompany a pot of tea, such as rose and lychee panna cotta, sliced roast duck roll, and other bite-sized sweets and savory treats. Visit to find exclusive Chinese New Year offers. For more information, call 8528-3000, onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com, or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com.