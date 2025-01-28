Puregold unveils 32 entries for 2nd CinePanalo Film Fest

1 of 8

THIRTY-TWO directors have received film grants to compete in the 2nd Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, as announced at a press conference on Jan. 24 at Artson Events Place, Quezon City.

Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Puregold’s senior marketing manager, told the press that this edition saw “an intensely competitive application period.” The festival’s prompt was for filmmakers, who will be making both full-length and short films, was to submit uplifting stories.

“We know these directors will produce excellent, gripping work, and we can’t wait to share these with the viewing public at the upcoming festival,” Ms. Hayagan-Piedad said.

The grants to make the movies are bigger this year. Eight full-length films were given P3 million each (compared to P2.5 million last year) while the 24 short films will recieve P150,000 each (up from P100,000 last year).

CinePanalo festival director Chris Cahilig added that their partnership with CMB Film Services this year gives the chosen filmmakers access to a plethora of camera and lighting equipment.

“It makes a huge difference. It provides them more than double the resources, which really elevates their work,” he said.

The full-length finalists are:

Mes de Guzman’s Sepak Takraw, starring Enzo Osorio, Nicollo Castillo, Ruby Ruiz, and Acey Aguilar. The film follows two long-separated half siblings from the Isinay tribe who reunite and join a team playing sepak takraw.

JP Habac’s Olsen’s Day, featuring Khalil Ramos, Romnick Sarmenta, and child actor Xander Nuda. It is about a 30-year-old researcher who embarks on a trip with a strange old man and his son.

Tara Illenberger’s Tigkiliwi, starring Ruby Ruiz, Gabby Padilla, and Julian Paul Larroder. It is about two young sisters who were orphaned with no one to help them but an old woman rumored to be an aswang.

Christian Paolo Lat and Dominic Lat’s Journeyman, starring JC Santos and Jasmine Curtis-Smith. It is a sports drama that follows a factory laborer-boxer who earns money by throwing fights.

TM Malones’ Salum, with stars Allen Dizon and Christine Mary Dimaisip. It is a family drama about a father-and-daughter duo of scallop divers who learn that they sold a mollusk containing a pearl worth millions.

Jill Singson Urdaneta’s Co-Love, starring KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Jameson Blake, and Kira Balinger. It follows two popular content creators seeking to collaborate after conflicts in their respective romantic relationships.

Baby Ruth Villarama’s Food Delivery: Fresh from the West Philippine Sea, the festival’s first documentary entry. It is about how the Filipino fishermen, the Coast Guard, and Navy deliver food to communities while defending the nation’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

Catsi Catalan’s directorial debut, Fleeting, starring Janella Salvador and RK Bagatsing. It is a romance about a dreamer who wants to fly around the world forming a connection with an unambitious heir.

Meanwhile, the 24 short films by student directors are: Adelbert Abrigonda’s Dan, En Pointe (Polytechnic University of the Philippines or PUP); Allan M. Balance, Jr.’s Cancer Din Ang Zodiac Sign Mo? (PUP); Angel Allizon Cruz’s Dito, Dati (University of Santo Tomas); Roniño Dolim’s Sine-Sine (University of Eastern Philippines); Kenneth Flores’ 1… 2… Strike!!! (Far Eastern University or FEU); Austine Rae R. Fresnido’s Sa Susunod Sisikat si Susan (FAITH Colleges); Clyde Cuizon Gamale’s Champ Green (University of the Philippines, UP); Bjorn M. Herrera’s Nanay’s Frankenstein (Central Philippine University); Maria Eleanor P. Javier’s Mother at Sixty (UP Visayas); Mae Malaya’s Sisenta! (UP); Ira Corinne Esquerra Malit’s SamPie (University of Caloocan City); Naiah Nicole Mendoza’s Taympers (PUP); Vhan Marco B. Molacruz’s Uwian (Colegio de San Juan de Letran); Jadrien Morales’ Let’s Go Somewhere Else (UP);

Regene Narciso’s Papunta Ka Pa Lang, Naka-Bounce Na Ako (Dalubhasaan ng Lunsod ng San Pablo); Alexie Nicole Pardo’s Checkmate (PUP); Kieth Earl B. Rebaño’s Daeaura (UP Visayas); John Lester Rimorin’s Japan Surplus (UP); Jose Andy Sales’ G! (University of San Carlos); Mark Joseph Sanchez’s Our One and Only Bab(o)y (PUP); Aubrey Soriano’s Si Nadia at ang Kanyang mga Kuro-Kuro (PUP); Jasper Tan’s Sa Pagbunga (FEU); Johannes Tejero’s Daog, Pildi (University of San Carlos); and, Sean Rafael A. Verdejo’s Dela Cruz, Juan P. (National University Laguna).

The finished films will be screened at the Gateway Cinemas in Cubao from March 14 to 25. — Brontë H. Lacsamana