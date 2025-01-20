Style: Trend forecasts for this year, from jeans to furniture

1 of 2

HERE’S a prediction for you: wide jeans are here to stay.

During the launch of the Uniqlo Jeans Spring/Summer Collection at Xception in Makati, Uniqlo tapped the know-how of Kiichuro Shibue of Amekaji Philippines and celebrity stylist Bea Constantino to show the various ways one can wear Y2K survivor wide-leg jeans.

Ms. Constantino advocated for pairing blue (denim on denim), using color, and heralding a return of the preppy look (less 1980s old money, more casual expensive location vacation). Ms. Constantino also suggested a relaxed formal approach to things, showing wide jeans paired with untucked shirts and large blazers.

Styles that are about to be popular include Uniqlo’s Wide Tapered Jeans and Wide Straight Jeans. Guests tried on their own size at the event with Uniqlo’s new in-app MySize Assist. The Wide Straight Jeans are made with 100% soft cotton denim, with a five-pocket design and a high waist. They’re slightly fitted at the hips with a wide, straight cut from the thighs to the hems. Meanwhile, the Wide Tapered Jeans is made from the same material, but come up to a mid-rise. They’re loose-fitting at the hips with a voluminous cut through the thighs that tapers to the ankle.

“No doubt, it’s really the wide silhouette,” Ms. Constantino said about jean trends this year. “It is having a moment.”

“The jeans offer flexibility,” she said about the current cut’s popularity. “It really caters to all body types, and style preferences.”

FURNITURE DIRECTIONS

ITOOH Homestyle shares four key design directions for the year ahead, along with expert insights to help create a home that’s stylish and meaningful.

Trend No. 1, “Rooted Modernity,” celebrates local artisanship in contemporary homes, blending tradition with modern sensibilities. This emphasizes the use of handcrafted pieces that tell a story, such as solihiya chairs, abaca rugs, or capiz accents. These elements, while steeped in heritage, integrate seamlessly into sleek, modern spaces.

“Rooted Modernity brings depth and authenticity to interiors,” said Andrew Bercasio, Principal Interior Stylist at ITOOH Homestyle in a statement. “A handwoven rattan bench paired with minimalist furniture or a narra wood coffee table with sculptural metal decor adds a timeless elegance to any room.”

To incorporate this trend, mix native materials like bamboo or narra with contemporary textures like glass or metal for a balanced, sophisticated aesthetic that pays homage to local culture.

Playful nostalgia with a modern spin defines “Retro Revival,” Trend No. 2, which brings mid-century silhouettes, bold geometric patterns, and vibrant jewel tones back into the spotlight. This look is about reimagining vintage charm with contemporary relevance, creating a dynamic and stylish space.

“Retro Revival is about injecting joy into your home through nostalgic yet timeless pieces,” said Mr. Bercasio. “Think velvet armchairs in deep emerald or sapphire hues, paired with geometric wallpaper and sleek metallic accents for a fresh take on vintage aesthetics.”

One can incorporate retro-inspired furniture, such as a curved swivel chair or an Art Deco bar cart. Add finishing touches with jewel-toned throw pillows or geometric light fixtures to achieve a playful yet curated look.

The art of curated chaos takes center stage in “Maximalist Layers,” Trend No. 3 which champions bold self-expression through the layering of textures, patterns, and personal collections. This vibrant approach allows one to tell their story through an eclectic mix of decor.

“Maximalism is about celebrating your individuality,” Mr. Bercasio explained. “Whether it’s a gallery wall of family portraits or a mix of ornate mirrors and textured rugs, this trend thrives on diversity and creativity.”

The space can be grounded by using warm, earthy elegance through “Mocha Mousse,” Trend No. 4 and Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year. This rich yet versatile brown serves as a foundation for creating harmonious and inviting interiors. Its understated sophistication pairs with a variety of palettes, from soft neutrals to vibrant jewel tones.

“Mocha Mousse creates a grounding effect in any space,” said Mr. Bercasio. “Use it as the backdrop for bolder colors, or let it shine on its own through accent walls, plush seating, or textured ceramics.” The color can be incorporated through statement furniture pieces like a sofa or armchair, or layered in smaller accents such as throw pillows and decorative bowls. It can be paired with natural materials like stone, wood, or leather to amplify its warmth and elegance.

For more information, visit ITOOH’s website, www.shopitooh.com . — JLG