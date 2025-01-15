VARIOUS companies under the MVP Group have partnered with singer and actor Dylan Menor for several projects and endorsements this year.

Mr. Menor and his representative, Stages Talent Agency, signed partnership agreements with Pangilinan-led companies such as MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., Cignal TV, Inc., MQuest Ventures, Smart Communications Inc., MWell, and Kayana Solutions Inc. during an event in Mandaluyong City on Monday.

The event was also attended by key executives from the MVP-led companies as well as the Stages Talent Agency.

Mr. Menor previously signed partnership agreements with record label Universal Records Philippines, Inc. and fragrance company Blackwater Philippines.

Aside from being represented by Stages, Mr. Menor is co-managed by the Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

Some of Mr. Menor’s previous projects include the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival film The Kingdom, GMA Network’s youth-oriented show Maka, and the crime drama television show Almost Paradise.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest, has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave