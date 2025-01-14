The King (of Philippine Nightlife)

1 of 2

By Joseph L. Garcia, Senior Reporter

FOR AN epic party, it’s always nice to have a hand to hold. In Manila, Louie Y (Luis Miguel Ysmael) has long held the city’s collective hand, having founded or been a partner to some of the hottest clubs in the city since opening Stargazer back in 1979.

Of that first club he wrote in the book Good Morning, Time To Sleep: The Adventures and Misadventures of Manila’s Nightlife Legend*: “It was a beautiful place, most especially at night. There’s nothing like towering over city lights and listening to good music… The music was the best of the ’70s and ’80s.”

Louie Y has not stopped partying since.

On Jan. 8, Mr. Ysmael took us to his latest venture (he’s a co-owner along with actor Alden Richards, Michael Chung, Manolet Dario, Angelo de Dios, André Kahn, Peter Hager, Nick Camcam, Vincent Lao, and Charlie Carmona) — Stardust, in Jupiter St. in Makati.

It’s class all the way: one enters through a mirrored hallway with a light fixture made of disco balls — more disco balls are found inside, including a central one that spins. One can see the difference between a cheap disco ball and these expensive ones: these have smaller shards of mirror, the better to diffuse light.

We asked Mr. Ysmael how many clubs he had opened since 1979’s Stargazer, at the top of the Silahis Hotel in Manila (the 19th floor, to be exact). Turns out there were more clubs than he has fingers.

There was that first club, then Louie Y’s, Pare (a members’ only club concept), then Euphoria in 1987, then Venezia (which became V Bar), then Nouveau. In the 2000’s, he entered into a partnership with the group of Erik Cua, joining the ventures that opened Prive, 71 Grammercy, Opus, and the present Palace club complex. By his count, he’s either founded or been a part of about 19 clubs. That means that for every generation since 1979, directly or indirectly, Mr. Ysmael’s finger has been on Manila’s partying pulse.

“It’s good synergy,” he said about his younger partners. “My name, my experience, my network of older… combined with Erik’s new market, new network, plus their energy. Galing (it’s great).”

His latest ventures are forays into the older market that still likes to go out. “This is the second one that I did for an aged market like that,” he said, recalling Pare. Another is his jazz club in Baguio, Louie Y’s at The Lodge. “Good food, personal service. Fantastic sound system. Good choice of music,” he said. “We want to go back to that time,” he said about Stardust, which is probably the reason for the disco interiors, and the disco music playing during our interview (but then, disco is immortal).

‘I LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE’

Mr. Ysmael discussed why parties in Manila simply hit different — and he knows whereof he speaks since he studied on the US East Coast and Europe, and was partying it up the whole time. “For Southeast Asia, we have the coolest and the hippest people. We speak English, we relate to American music better, compared to all the other… medyo (who are a bit) trying-hard, you know? Pretentious.

“The other countries that I would say that compare to the Philippine nightlife are Tokyo, and maybe at that time, Hong Kong. Pero wala na (but that is gone),” he said. “Thailand’s picking up. But No. 1 talaga ang Philippines pag dating sa nightlife (but No. 1 is really the Philippines when it comes to nightlife),” he said.

“We are a musically inclined people. Even the live bands all over the world, puro Pinoy iyan (those are all Filipinos).”

Discussing how different parties are now, he noted that “There’s more people partying now.” He remembers being asked if the girls at parties now are prettier than the girls in the parties before: “No, there’s just a lot more.”

“The influx of those coming in (to) a young club is bigger and heavier than the older ones who are slipping away slowly,” he said. “Somebody turns 18 every day. That’s new material, new customers for the clubs.

“People get older every day too. Somebody turns 65 every day… the market thins out on the older end.”

‘STAYIN’ ALIVE’

When we met him, he was dressed in a powder blue shirt, with matching suede loafers. A gold chain with a pendant lay on his chest, complimenting a rather battered Cartier Love bracelet on his wrist (the dents make it look chicer, if you ask us). More or less a senior citizen, we ask where he still gets his energy.

“The energy — I guess I’m blessed. See, I’m only 48…1948,” he joked.

“I’m losing the energy too. It’s not the same as before. But it’s my passion. It’s what I do. Some people like to paint, some people like to gamble. For me, this is fun and work at the same time. It keeps you going. It’s better than sitting around at home. I have time to do what I want,” he said.

A society scion — his father was steel heir Johnny Ysmael; his mother was the daughter of statesman Claro M. Recto, Chona Recto, a formidable name in her own right — he talked about how his background influences his approach to life and parties. “My mom was — she passed away when I was just opening Euphoria. She was very happy about my success. She knew — at that time, I had already been around, and I knew what I was doing. She was my mom, my sister, my best friend, all together. We traveled a lot together when things weren’t going well with my stepfather,” he said.

“She was a big influence on who I am and my outlook on life,” he said. “Just being true to yourself. Have good friends who will support you. Have a family that loves you and that you love, and just believe. Believe in what you’re doing.”

‘DON’T STOP ’TIL YOU GET ENOUGH’

We talk about the fast living that comes with clubs: drugs, drinking, sex, late nights, etc. “I’ve done it all. And I’m not dead,” he noted.

“That was a lifestyle of those times. If you can maintain, do all those (things), and drinking, and staying up late, and still remain on two feet, and with your brain in order – you’re good,” he said, but admitted: “I think I passed that already.”

“If it feels good, do it. That’s what I always say. But always know when it’s not feeling good. Right?”

He continued: “Health is wealth. Remember that. And the only two best things in life are health and happiness. Wealth is good too, but it might fuck up your health and happiness.”

There’s a 1969 song sung by Peggy Lee, “Is That All There Is?” There, she meditates on death: “Oh, no, not me/I’m not ready for that final disappointment,” then she encourages everybody to keep dancing, and to “break out the booze and have a ball/If that’s all there is.”

Time, of course, takes its toll, even on the King of Manila’s Nightlife.

“Well, I have health issues,” said Mr. Ysmael, pointing to his back. “Sciatica.” He’s not as active in sports anymore, when he used to play badminton three times a week. “Slowing down, because I’m ageing. But — I see some of my friends, sometimes, my age,” and then here he makes a bit of a wince. “Ooh. I’m lucky.”

“Pursue retirement? It’ll just happen. I’m retiring slowly. You don’t just say, ‘that’s it, goodbye,’” he said.

“Hanggang kaya (while I still can). So long as I’m happy, and healthy.”

* Good Morning, Time To Sleep: The Adventures and Misadventures of Manila’s Nightlife Legend, by Louie Ysmael with Enzo Teodoro and GP Reyes

Stardust is at 58 Jupiter St., Makati. It is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Call 0917-167-5800 for reservations and inquiries or e-mail reservations@stardust.ph.