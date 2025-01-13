Do you want to live strong to 100?

1 of 3

By Victoria Fritz

MIKE CHAN, a licensed fitness coach, got married at the age of 46. He became a first-time father at 47. Knowing the serious and lengthy responsibilities of fatherhood, his wife encouraged him to have a check-up.

Being a fitness coach and following a generally healthy diet (including lean meat and brown rice), Mr. Chan expected outstanding results from his comprehensive check-up.

He was shocked to find out he was diabetic, with borderline high cholesterol.

That was seven years ago.

After exhaustive consultations with doctors, nutritionists, and other health experts, he adopted a program tailormade for his specific body type and composition. Sharing that program’s details here is not useful because it is not designed for anyone else. Suffice it to say, the regimen is holistic. Beyond the usual diet and exercise program, it also included life coaching for mental wellbeing.

After two years, Mr. Chan had another checkup.

This time, he achieved the excellent numbers he was looking for – all on the low end of normal parameters. His body’ physical age was 20 years younger than he really was.

FIRST OF ITS KIND

This inspired him to spread the message and help more people achieve sustainable good health. With several partners of like mind, he established the first Longevity Medicine Center in the country and is now its chief executive officer.

Situated in Sto. Toribio, Lipa, Batangas, House of GAIA is really “a hospital masquerading as a luxury resort,” in the words of its CEO and founder.

Accommodations are limited to villas with their own private pools. There aren’t even hotel room options.

The Canopy House, at P25,000 a night, is good for a maximum of four people. The most expensive villa, at P65,000 a night, can house a maximum of six people.

Keep in mind the place is a serious holistic wellness center, designed to lower your stress levels and provide a good night’s sleep. There is no internet in the villas.

The amounts are quite steep. But even if you can afford it, The House of GAIA is not easily accessible.

LONG-TERM COMMITMENT

Mr. Chan carefully screens his clients. “This is not a weekend detox program,” he emphasized. That is why the offering comes in the form of a membership program. He has had to decline potential clients in the past who failed to show a commitment to long-term wellness.

According to its website, the “Gaia Longevity Program offers customized plans ranging from one year to lifetime commitments. There are currently three membership programs: Gold, P350,000; Gold Premium P350,000 + RMB 50,000; and, Platinum, P3.5 million.

It isn’t clearly stated what those membership plans include. That depends on your diagnosis. But they do include free stays at the villas.

STATE OF THE ART TECHNOLOGY

Among the technology that guests can use, according to the information sheet, is the “hyperoxic-hypoxic” chamber. This “is a controlled environment that alternates between high-oxygen (hyperoxic) and low oxygen (hypoxic) conditions. It is designed to enhance oxygen delivery and utilization in the body, stimulating various physiological responses.” The chamber cycles between hyperoxic and hypoxic levels to help optimize the body’s adaptation to different oxygen environments.

It claims to improve brain function, enhance athletic performance, and stimulate internal stem cell production. In the area of therapy and rehabilitation, it is said to help stroke patients and those with brain injuries recover, slow down aging-related cognitive decline, and address other health issues where oxygen therapy is beneficial.

In Israel, stroke patients use the chamber for hour a day, five days a week for up to three months (depending on the severity of their condition).

The facility also has a photo biomodulation cocoon.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT

Food is the single most important determining factor of your state of health.

I had a meal at Gaia’s in-house restaurant, Cibus, and will give an honest assessment of the dishes I tried. The Smoked Tomato Soup had a clean yet flavorful taste. The problem was with my main, the Seafood Marinara. The whole-wheat pasta and the seafood tomato sauce had good texture that gave a pleasant feeling in the mouth. However, the dish lacked taste. Not wanting to live to 100 myself, I salted it generously (thankfully, the kitchen still had a supply of salt). The chef of the day, the legendary Gene Gonzales, explained that due to the health requirements, he had a very limited range of ingredients to use.

I’ve heard that if you want to live long, go for tasteless food. It does make sense. Too much salt causes so many ailments.

Let me add though, my companions had chicken satay and a beef wrap, and they swore by those dishes. These were no holds barred veteran lifestyle writers, so I know it was true. Flavor can come from healthier ingredients. There are several delectable main dishes here. Just ask for the diners’ favorites.

The dessert was also divine — toasted rice milk panna cotta. My drink, a mango and dragon fruit slush, was very refreshing with just the right amount of sweetness.

What I can assure you of is that I felt great after the meal. Light and energetic. None of those lethargic aftereffects of lechon or blueberry cheesecake.

THE ROAD TO LONGEVITY

The road to longevity isn’t a one-lane road. Many factors are involved. Some may surprise you.

Diet is key of course. (Throw away that saltshaker!) Regular exercise and a good night’s sleep are part of it. Being able to recall your dream is a sign of restful sleep. Those factors are common knowledge. The others may be new to some people.

A mindfulness or spiritual practice that allows us to let go of stress and clear our minds is growing in reputation. But people who practice mindfulness remain few. At House of GAIA, a life coach will guide you to a practice that suits you. He or she will also serve as a guide in the areas mentioned previously. Group meditation and yoga are on offer at the GAIA grounds. For those with more serious mental health issues, the coach will refer you to an expert in the field.

Finally, a life’s purpose ties it all together. Why are you here? What gets you up in the morning? Though it may not be clear at first, it can emerge along the way.

So, the question to ask yourself is – do you want to live strong to 100?