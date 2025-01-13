Shodding celebrity feet

1 of 2

THE LIST of celebrities wearing Vivaia (graciously provided on the company’s website) reads like a Hollywood Who’s Who. Oprah Winfrey. Scarlett Johansson. Lindsay Lohan. Jenna Ortega. Aubrey Plaza. The list goes on, and Filipino shoppers can now be in on it too, thanks to a pop-up in Rockwell’s Power Plant Mall in Makati.

During a visit on Jan. 4, we saw mostly young women trying out the styles. These include its best-sellers like the square-toed Margot Mary Jane Flats, almond-toe Tamia Ballet Flats, and pointed-toe Addison Slingback heels. There were also comfy sandals and lightweight bags on display.

The appeal for the shoe rests on two things (not counting its Hollywood darling status): comfort and sustainability. The soles are refined through customer feedback, while uppers feature a lightweight knit material that has elastic to ensure custom fits. Furthermore, the shoes are machine-washable and “can fully withstand a cleaning cycle in the washer or a quick hand washing,” according to the website. As for sustainability, a partnership with REPREVE ensures that the shoes are made with fabric made from discarded PET bottles. Other sustainable materials used are rice husks, natural rubber, and sugarcane.

The shoes cost upwards of P5,000.

Founded in the US in 2020, the brand is now in more than 60 countries including Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Vivaia in the Philippines is planning to open pop-ups in a few more locations, including the country’s first permanent Vivaia store this year.

The Vivaia Pop-up Store is located in Level R2 Bridgeway, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell Center, Makati City, and is open until March 31. For more information on the latest styles and store openings, follow @vivaia.philippines on Instagram and Facebook. — JL Garcia