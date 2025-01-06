The M to hold Pitoy Moreno retrospective

1 of 2

A RETROSPECTIVE exhibition on the work of couturier Jose “Pitoy” Moreno is set to open on Feb. 27 at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila, just in time for the designer’s birth centennial (the designer was born on Feb. 25, 1925, and passed away on 2018).

The exhibition, entitled Timeless: J. Moreno at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M Museum) in BGC will also be accompanied by a book.

“Pitoy Moreno promoted traditional Philippine textiles such as jusi and piña, bringing them into the global fashion spotlight. He revived interest in the Maria Clara and played a pivotal role in popularizing the Barong Tagalog for both men and women. This revitalization of traditional Filipino garments attracted a distinguished international clientele, including French couturier Pierre Cardin, the Emperor of Japan, and the kings of Morocco and Malaysia,” said a statement from the museum. “His clientele for his exquisite evening dresses, formal gowns, and ternos, was equally star-studded: Philippine first ladies, socialites, movie stars.” These included American actress Rita Moreno, who accepted her Oscar in 1962 for West Side Story wearing a Pitoy Moreno creation. She wore the gown again to attend the 2018 Academy Awards. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, the United Kingdom’s Princess Margaret, had also worn Pitoy Moreno creations.

Timeless: J Moreno is curated by New York-based art historian Florina H. Capistrano-Baker, assisted by co-curator Ditas R. Samson, and Los Angeles-based fashion curator Clarissa M. Esguerra, and The M’s curatorial department, in close collaboration with exhibition and graphic designers Stanley Ruiz, Stephanie Yerba, and Cocoy Lumbao.

The exhibition is made possible by the Jusi at Piña Legacy Foundation. For more information, contact info@metmuseummanila.org