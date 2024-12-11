Arts & Culture (12/11/24)

1 of 3

Merry Christmas with timeless charm

FILIPINO paper engineer Amy Lopez Nayve, founder of Pumapapel Pop-Up Design Studio, has introduced a series of handcrafted pop-up Christmas cards that capture the spirit of Paskong Pinoy. Designed in collaboration with digital illustrator Soleil Fuentes, the three designs highlight key Filipino holiday traditions: Star ng Pasko featuring the iconic parol (lantern), Simpleng Bagay celebrating gift-giving, and Simbang Gabi representing the nine-day Novena Masses. Priced at P300, each card offers space for a handwritten message and comes with a reversible reusable envelope to encourage sustainability. This project channels Ms. Nayve’s commitment to provide a platform for budding creators to showcase their works and receive the recognition and compensation they deserve. The Industrial Design graduate from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde noted that proceeds from this initiative will assist to raise funds to expand production capabilities and collaboration opportunities. She is part of the 2024 cohort of the SHE Fellowship, an eight-month leadership and crowdfunding program by The Spark Project and the Tokyo-based Sasakawa Peace Foundation, which supports women entrepreneurs. For details and orders, visit pumapapelcrafts.com.

Textile conservation workshop with Japanese expert

THE Benilde Fashion Museum will host its first public workshop on textile and clothing conservation titled Preservation Across Borders on Dec. 18 and 19. The two-day event will be led by Japanese textile specialist Dr. Mie Ishii, Professor of Art and Regional Design at Saga University and Aesthetic and Art History at Keio University Faculty of Literature. Dr. Ishii, an expert in cultural assets, art history, and clothing preservation, will provide insights into the basics of textile conservation, including proper storage, display techniques, and preventive conservation methods. Her expertise offers a framework for advancing Philippine fashion and textile heritage preservation. The event, done in collaboration with the Japan Foundation Manila and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s (DLS-CSB) Fashion Design and Merchandising Program, will take place at the DLS-CSB Design + Arts Campus in Manila. Sessions run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. For more information, visit facebook.com/BenildeCampusArt.

Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition in HK

VISIONAIRS has launched its first exhibition in Asia, Notre-Dame de Paris: The Augmented Exhibition, at the West Kowloon Cultural District. This is an immersive journey through the 860-year history of Notre-Dame using augmented reality (AR) technology and historical artifacts. Visitors can explore key historical moments, including Napoleon Bonaparte’s coronation and the iconic Viollet-le-Duc spire’s construction, through interactive HistoPadTM tablets available in 13 languages. Highlights include a replica chimera statue, projections of the cathedral’s rose windows, and a unique audio experience featuring Notre-Dame’s iconic organ and bells. The exhibit is currently ongoing until March 7, 2025 at Visionairs, Units GF-01-03, Art Park, 22 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon, Hong Kong (HK). Early bird tickets are priced at HK$248 per person and are available online at www.visionairsasia.com until Dec. 14.