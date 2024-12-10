Musical film puts a new twist on the classic Himala

THIS YEAR, Isang Himala, an entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), aims to breathe new life into the beloved Filipino story about miracles — in the form of a musical. While based on the 1982 film Himala directed by National Artist Ishmael Bernal and penned by National Artist Ricky Lee, but is actually a direct adaptation of the 2003 musical of the same name.

Musicals are able to convey characters’ inner emotions, which makes this version of Himala a special one since it “combines that musical aspect with the visual medium,” said director Pepe Diokno at a press conference in Quezon City.

Mr. Diokno, who won Best Director at the MMFF last year for the historical film Gomburza, added that he “tries not to pay attention” to the pressure of being expected to repeat that feat. “My goal is not to get any awards, but to give the audiences a new experience,” he said.

Isang Himala follows the young orphan Elsa, who gains the power to heal the sick in her small village of Bario Cupang. In the midst of a drought and famine, people flock to the newly minted symbol of hope to witness her miracles, revealing a society consumed by faith, greed, and deceit.

“I had seen the film as a film student and it really left an indelible mark on me,” Mr. Diokno told the press, “But when I watched the staging [of the musical] in 2018, it was the most powerful experience I’ve ever had in a theater. It made me laugh; it made me cry; it gave me goosebumps.”

The staging he saw was by 9 Works Theatrical and The Sandbox Collective, and many of its cast members are reprising their roles in the upcoming film.

“I was thinking about the play long after I had seen it. That’s the same experience that I’d like to share with the audience with this film,” he said.

UNDERDOG FILM

As the writer of the original film, Ricky Lee told BusinessWorld that it was also “an underdog” when it was released in 1982.

“Masaya akong makakita ng kwento na nanganganak sa iba’t-ibang medium dahil nagiging mas rich ito (I’m happy to see a story that is reborn in different mediums because it becomes much richer),” he said. “It shows that Himala is an experience worth re-experiencing.”

He added that people can look forward to the musical film being more “expressionistic,” compared to the original film’s “minimalistic” approach.

Actress Aicelle Santos, who is stepping into the iconic role of miracle worker Elsa, said that she hopes Filipinos will come and watch. “We have something new to offer, being the only musical among the 10 [MMFF] entries,” she said.

Like the film’s director, she expressed an aversion to pressure, especially if audience members come into the movie theater with National Artist Nora Aunor’s portrayal of Elsa in the 1982 film in their minds. “I like to think of it as excitement instead of pressure,” Ms. Santos told BusinessWorld.

She also remembered how Ms. Aunor praised and embraced her after seeing the 2018 musical staging. “That was a memorable moment for me,” she said.

Other members of the cast are Bituin Escalante as Elsa’s mother Aling Saling, Kakki Teodoro as Nimia, Neomi Gonzales as Chayong, and David Ezra as Orly. The musical direction and songs are by Vincent A. De Jesus.

Ms. Escalante said at the press conference that Filipinos are “an intelligent audience” that can be receptive to the musical’s layers of family, community, and faith. “We should never underestimate the audiences. Box office is not our basis for happiness or joy; it’s a part of it, of course, but this is about having an audience to reach with this story,” she said.

“We do have an intelligent audience, so let’s keep making great art.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana