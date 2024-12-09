IN JAPAN, the number five represents luck, harmony, and stability due to its associations with the five classical elements of East Asian culture: water, wood, metal, fire, and earth. Seiko in the Philippines is releasing its fifth Philippines-only watch, and it’s for a good cause too, possibly multiplying their luck to the power of five.

The fifth member of the Seiko Philippine Limited Edition series highlights the Whiskered Pitta, a bird residing in the Sierra Madre mountain range (though they could be found elsewhere in the country). With vivid plumage and a distinctive call (local peoples in North Luzon call it the Kungkong from the sound it makes), it’s currently listed as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Previous iterations of the Seiko Philippine Limited Edition series pay tribute to the Tubbataha Reefs, the Philippine Sunrise, the Philippine Eagle, and the Banaue Rice Terraces; the first one was launched in 2020.

The new watch was introduced via a dinner at Rockwell’s Balmori Tent on Dec. 2. It is powered by the 6R35 automatic movement, which offers a generous 70-hour power reserve and precise timekeeping with a daily accuracy of +25 to -15 seconds. The 39.5 millimeter stainless steel case is complemented by a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating, ensuring clarity and durability, while the LumiBrite on the hands and indices enhances visibility in low-light conditions. Water-resistant up to 200 meters and featuring a rotating compass inner ring and screw-down crown, this watch is built to withstand any environment. The calfskin strap adds a refined touch, while the three-fold clasp with push-button release ensures a comfortable, secure fit.

Karl Dy, president and chief executive officer of Seiko Philippines, told BusinessWorld in an interview about the details of the watch that specifically reflect the bird and the Sierra Madre. Red and blue markers on the dial represent the bird, while the gradient brown color of the watch’s face reflects the soil of the Sierra Madre.

The Japanese parent company was “very much involved” with the design, Mr. Dy said. While the theme was selected by the parent company, Mr. Dy said, “We partnered with them, and we offered our theme, the Sierra Madre. From there, they created this watch.”

“We explained what the Sierra Madres (means) for our country. It’s our backbone. It protects our country from monsoons, from typhoons,” he said. “We also explained that the Whiskered Pitta is a bit endangered already.”

A certain portion of the proceeds from the watch (it costs P54,000) goes towards their partnership with Fostering Education & Environment for Development, Inc. (FEED). Asked about the exact amount that goes towards the non-government organization, Mr. Dy said, “Enough to plant one tree per watch: whatever that takes. I don’t have the figures right now.” This is their second time to partner with FEED, with 1,150 trees planted previously in the Sierra Madre, part of the organization’s rehabilitation and reforestation efforts in the mountain range.

There are only 1,288 of these watches in the world (available for preorder) — even the number of the pieces relates to luck. Mr. Dy said there were originally 1,300 watches slated for release, but, “88 for the Chinese symbolizes very lucky, or good health.”

To learn more about this and the other watches in the line, visit any Seiko Boutique nationwide. There are branches located at the Power Plant Mall, SM Aura, Glorietta 1, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Seaside, Mitsukoshi BGC, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, Evia Lifestyle Center, and The Mall | Nustar. To shop online and for more information, head to https://shop.seikoboutique.com.ph/ or follow @SeikoPhilippines on Instagram and @official.seikophilippines on Facebook. — Joseph L. Garcia