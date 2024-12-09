Style (12/09/24)

1 of 4

BOSS launches holiday campaign

BOSS has introduced its #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign for the 2024 holiday season, featuring stylish evening wear and seasonal gift ideas. The campaign features global icons Gisele Bündchen, David Beckham, Burna Boy, and Lee Jong-suk. The BOSS Holiday Menswear Collection offers versatile essentials for any occasion, from casual to professional. This includes a breathable virgin wool slim-fit sweater, plush velvet tuxedo trousers with silk-blend trims, and crystal-embellished stretch-wool tuxedo trousers. A cotton-silk blend dress shirt with bib adornments completes the formal look. Meanwhile, the BOSS Womenswear Collection offers a range of refined looks, including a halter-strap satin dress with a crystal-trimmed waterfall back, a signature shoulder bag with gemstone details, and a slim-fitting stretch-wool tuxedo jacket with embellished peak lapels. The 2024 collection is available at BOSS stores worldwide, on boss.com, and through select wholesale partners.

Midea released vintage breakfast set for the holiday

MIDEA, a home appliance brand has introduced its Vintage Breakfast Set, a collection of kitchen essentials perfect for the holiday season. The set includes a 12-cup coffee maker, a toaster, and an electric kettle, all featuring a retro-inspired design. Packaged in a festive holiday-themed gift box, the set combines functionality and style, making it a practical addition to any kitchen. To learn more about the Midea Vintage Breakfast Set, visit www.midea.com/ph and follow their social media pages.

Banana Republic announces end of season sale

FASHION BRAND Banana Republic is set to kick off its End of Season Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% on all items. The sale will run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 23, 2025, and will be available at Rustan’s Makati and online at bananarepublic.com.ph. Apart from the sale, Banana Republic is gearing up to expand its presence in the Philippines with the opening of a new store in Central Square Mall, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. This new store promises an elevated shopping experience for customers. The brand will also host a pop-up store at Central Square Mall from Jan. 6 to Feb. 9, 2025. The pop-up will showcase Banana Republic’s latest collections and allow shoppers to immerse themselves in the brand’s offerings.

Dove unveils new underarm night skin deodorant

GLOBAL BEAUTY brand Dove has launched the Night Repair Deo Serum, part of the Dove Radiant + Care Deodorant line. Designed for nighttime use, the product features a blend of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to nourish and repair underarm skin during sleep. The serum, available in dry and roll-on formats, contains 3% niacinamide, the highest concentration in a Dove deodorant, aimed at enhancing skin radiance. Hyaluronic acid adds moisture to support skin barrier repair, promoting healthier underarms by morning.