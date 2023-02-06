Style (02/06/23)

1 of 9

Longchamp goes pink for Valentine’s Day

AS VALENTINE’S Day approaches, Longchamp is giving Cupid a helping hand with a selection of gifts. There are delicate silk squares or bandeaus in soft pink to be worn in the hair, around the neck or wrist, or wrapped around the handle of a bag, that come in graphic patterns, an Eiffel Tower motif, or a floral print. The Box-Trot bag in smooth calf leather is exuberant with its oversized tonal medallion, while the mini cross-body format comes in vibrant candy-pink. The same shade pops up in the Epure and Foulonné collections’ easy, upbeat pieces for every day, such as a cross-body purse, a bucket bag, and a mini hand-held bag. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Rustans.com.

Jordan Brand launches exclusively online on Lazada

SNEAKERHEADS and fans of basketball great Michael Jordan will now be able to conveniently acquire items from Nike’s celebrated Jordan Brand through Lazada’s LazMall. “LazMall has delivered satisfaction to the Filipino customers for years as the online lifestyle destination for authentic, quality products. The Lazada team has been working hard to house the Jordan brand for the Filipino shoppers, and we are excited that this partnership has officially launched.” Angel Ramiro, Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement. Jordan shoes that are currently available on Lazada include the Jordan Max Aura 4, a next-generation basketball shoe with cloud-like heel support, the Jordan Stay Loyal 2 with details that pay homage to MJ’s storied career and recall decades of legendary Jordan shoes. The Jordan Brand was launched on the Nike Official Store via the Lazada app on Jan. 27. For updates, follow https://www.facebook.com/LazadaPhilippines and https://www.instagram.com/LazadaPH/.

Valentine’s Day with Montblanc

THIS VALENTINE’S Day, a new white sustainable Montblanc gift box becomes a creative way to express emotions and share heartfelt messages with the recipient of a special gift. Adding an even more personal touch, Montblanc Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta has left his own mark through a specially created lettering and heart sketch that will be featured across the campaign. While the outer packaging takes on new meaning as a canvas to express words of love through ink on paper, Montblanc has curated an assortment of meaningful gifts to place inside the box. Among the gift suggestions for her is the Meisterstück Selection Messenger bag in croco-embossed leather. Crafted from soft and matte black leather, and inspired by inspired the Meisterstück writing instrument, the bag features nib-shaped zip pulls in vintage palladium and nib-shaped leather detailing. Then there is the Meisterstück Doué Geometry signature gold-coated Classique Ballpoint Pen. The sophisticated design contrasts the Meisterstück’s signature black resin with a gold-coated cap, decorated with a subtle geometric design. As red is the color of love and passion, it is also the color the lines adorning the pages of the Notebook #163 Medium. Other gifts for her include the Montblanc Bohème Day & Night watch and the Montblanc Muses Marilyn Monroe Special Edition writing instrument in a charming shade of red and adorned with a pearl. Meanwhile, among the gift suggestions for him are the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date from the Montblanc watch collection, the sleek functional Meisterstück Wallet 10cc with Coin Case, and the Montblanc MB01 Over-Ear Headphones which have an Active Noise Cancellation feature. Other gifts for him include the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere watch, Montblanc Heritage Rouge et Noir Cufflinks, and Montblanc Legend Red Eau De Parfum. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams, and Resorts World.

adidas introduces new ss23 bra and leggings portfolio

BACKED by research and crafted to ensure sport is a space for all, adidas extends its portfolio with new high-performance bra and leggings for more bodies and activities. With widespread dissatisfaction on workout wear continuing to be a challenge amongst the community, the all-new range incorporates adidas’ latest material constructs and specific detailing, aiming to reduce distractions so athletes can focus on improving performance. The collection is now available in stores and on the adidas website. Partnering with Associate Professor in Exercise Science and Elite Athlete Physiological Consultant Jason White, as well as Professor Joanna Wakefield-Scurr, head of the Research Group in Breast Health at the University of Portsmouth – further supported by a global consumer survey, adidas has uncovered the extent of the impact of inadequate apparel. From unwanted distractions to physical issues, 58% of women surveyed said that they frequently have to stop to pull up their leggings during a workout, whilst almost half (49%) have had marks left on their skin due to tight fitting apparel. Coupled with how up to 94% of women are reported to have asymmetrical breasts, reinforces the critical importance of the correct and supportive fit, as well as adequate performance wear. Following on from the SS22 Bra Collection, adidas’ newest bra and leggings’ chapter caters to even more workout needs across Studio, All Gym, HIIT and Running lines, with new styles specifically designed to combat the performance barriers being faced. From four-way material stretch and recovery, to full adjustability, increased support structures, and airflow management, the SS23 Bra & Leggings collection is available in inclusive sizing and has been crafted to ensure more women athletes can experience sport to its full potential. Key looks from the full collection include the Optime Training Luxe 7/8 Legging & TLRD Impact Luxe Training High Support Bra with four-way stretch material and added Lycra Sport technology for optimized shape retention, the legging is designed to suit all workouts, from cardio to weights, featuring Aeroready tech to keep the athlete feeling dry. Meanwhile, the bra utilizes HEAT.RDY technology to maximize airflow and keep the athlete feeling cool whilst the thick adjustable stabilizing shoulder straps provide full control over required fit and style. Other items in the line are the TLRD HIIT Training 7/8 Legging and TLRD Impact Training High Support Bra with an integrated internal gripper on the high-rise waistband helps minimize leggings rolling down as the athlete jumps and runs, four-way-stretch material, and strategically placed HEAT.RDY technology and mesh detailing across the front and the open back design of the bra to maximize airflow; the Daily Run 3 Stripe 5-inch Legging and Running Medium Support Pocket Bra, the leggings feature an internal continuous drawcord to ensure maximum adjustability while the bra features mesh panels across the back area providing airflow whilst the clean and smooth strap edges help to reduce irritation against the skin and chafing; and the Yoga Studio Luxe 7/8 Legging and Yoga Studio Luxe Light Support Bra, with flat and flush seaming placed in areas of high friction on the leggings to help reduce chafing, a high-rise waistband offers a supportive feel and streamlined finish, plus a continuous under band for the bra without hooks or sliders, and removable pads providing versatility for support and offering coverage bespoke to body shape. The items in the SS23 Bra & Leggings Collection range in price from P2,000 to P4,900 and are now available on adidas.com.ph, via the adidas app, in select stores.

Fashion for Little People

TO COMMEMORATE the 6th Founding Anniversary and General Assembly of Big Dreams for Little People Philippines, Inc. (BDLPP), professional designers, educators, and student-artists conceptualized and created stylish ensembles Filipino little people (LP). BDLPP is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness and advocates for the equal rights and protection of the LPs. The industry experts and homegrown talents from the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) lined the Ayala Malls Manila Bay Activity Center with chic looks for a fashion exhibit. The bespoke garments, which were donated to BDLPP after the event, championed the importance of establishing a standard Filipino Sizing System. This will benefit individuals of short stature. as well as open opportunities for their future product development. They likewise exemplified the unique ergonomic design for LPs and the incorporation of the wide range of trends and styles tailor-made for their sizes. Fashion designer-educator Roxanne Bagano-Dizon, a bespoke couturier for weddings, debuts, and formal events, presented an elegant bridal gown. Fellow Fashion designer-educator Roxoanne Bagano-Dizon who specializes in creating dressing gowns for brides and their entourage, together with Maxine Dela Cruz, a student of Benilde FDM, styled a number of casual everyday looks. Professional garment pattern maker Cecilia Lansang came up with several dresses. Benilde FDM student and fashion designer Ulysses Caragayan (he has created ensembles worn by Heart Evangelista, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray) showcased voguish daily wear. For more information about BDLPP, visit their Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/BDLP.Phil2017.

Japanese acne care brand now in PHL

ACNES, a popular Japanese acne care brand, is now available in the Philippines. Backed by years of extensive research, the acne brand offers a range of skincare solutions that contain acne-fighting ingredients to control oil, unclog pores, clear up the skin, and give it a healthy-looking glow. Made with the Asian skin in mind, all of its products contain Centella Asiatica or Cica extract that aid in the recovery of blemishes. This brand is developed by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. and The Mentholatum Co., both of which have a rich history and heritage in skincare product development and over 120 years of experience in pharmaceutical technology. Among Acnes’ products are Acnes Anti-Acne Spot Gel that helps shrink acne in as fast as three days. With a gentle formula that is close to the skin’s natural pH level, the lightweight spot gel won’t irritate the skin and will help lighten acne scars. Apart from Cica extract, it also contains sulfur to control oil production, salicylic acid (BHA) to unclog pores, licorice extract to calm skin, and Vitamin E to restore skin elasticity. Another product is Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch that repairs and heals breakouts with pus and active wound. The ultra-thin hydrocolloid patch works like a sponge to absorb pus and oil, and acts as a protective barrier against bacteria and dirt. This patch is semi-transparent to camouflage the appearance of pimples. It is sweat-proof and breathable. Other items in its range of products are the amino acid soap-free cleanser Acnes Creamy Wash for sensitive acne-prone skin; Acnes Powder Lotion that can help balance sebum to prevent clogged pores; and Acnes Oil-Control Moisturizer. Acnes is now available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch is exclusively available at Watsons.