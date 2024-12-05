JUST in time for all the holiday celebrations, bar executive and mixologist Kentt Earl Yap introduces two new thirst quenchers: Bubbly Grandpa and Not Rudolph’s Nose.

Bubbly Grandpa is a non-alcoholic drink that is a tangy blend of goji berry tea, lemon juice, and soda water, made even better with frozen strawberries. The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management professor assures that the mocktail comes with antioxidant qualities that benefit the eyes, skin, and the immune system.

For those who wish to make the gatherings extra exhilarating, Mr. Yap recommends the marriage of tequila and red wine, which he calls Not Rudolph’s Nose. This combines a serving of lemon-lime soda and lemon juice, with frozen blueberries to represent Rudolph’s iconic nose.

“This cocktail is ideal to be made into a punch bowl for group serving – because cocktails for Christmas are supposed to be shared,” he adds.

Mr. Yap served as the group head bartender at EPH518 Cocktail Bar Singapore and the bar executive and supervisor of Park Hotel Group Grand Park Orchard, and worked at many other Singaporean bars and restaurants. He earned the EXSA Star Awardee title, bestowed by the Singapore Hotel Association and the Diamond Service Ambassador recognition from the Park Hotel Group. Mr. Yap is currently the head of Training and Research and Development at Atmos Coffee Co., which recently opened in Quezon City.

BUBBLY GRANDPA

Ingredients:

30 ml goji berry tea

3 wedges lemon juice

2 tbsp white sugar

30 g frozen strawberries

60 ml soda water

Procedure: Muddle frozen strawberry with white sugar, squeeze three wedges of lemon juice, and add in two parts soda water and one part goji berry tea. Serve and enjoy.

NOT RUDOLPH’S NOSE

Ingredients:

30 ml tequila

15 ml lemon juice

15 g frozen blueberries

2 tbsp sugar

60 ml lemon-lime soda

30 ml red wine

Procedure: In a shaker, muddle frozen blueberries with sugar, then add in lemon juice, red wine, and tequila. Shake for five seconds. Pour into a wine glass and add ice. Top up with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with blueberries. Serve and enjoy.