Even the Plant-based Whopper’s mayo is animal product-free

BURGER KING is riding on the plant-based bandwagon with a new version of its 2020 Plant-based Whopper.

The burger was launched through a party in its Shaw Boulevard branch on Nov. 14. Accordingly, guests were told to show up in green.

Two guests were asked to blind-taste the burgers, without revealing which one was made of beef and which one was plant-based — one of them guessed which one was plant-based correctly. As for us, while we could tell which one was which through the mouthfeel (the plant-based burger’s texture was a little finer and more consistent than if it had been beef), the flame-grilled charred flavor is mostly the same.

This new release is vegan, with the sauces (even the mayo) and the other toppings free of animal-derived products.

Kristine Wong, Burger King’s assistant vice-president and head of marketing in the Philippines said about the relaunch, “We’re always looking for ways to improve our bestselling products, making sure that we elevate it every time.”

As for offering plant-based options, it’s a matter of inclusivity: “We’re making sure that there’s options for everyone. Globally, it’s ‘Have it your way,’” she said, quoting the brand’s tagline. “You want to make sure that you also cater to those embracing the plant-based lifestyle.”

The burger is toe-to-toe and then some when compared with the beef burger, with 17 grams of protein in each patty. Ms. Wong declined to comment on other nutritional information, but she did say that it’s made of soy and gluten, which are declared on their allergen information.

Their partner for creating the patty is Unilever Food Solutions’ Vegetarian Butcher. According to their “chef-fluencer” Kenneth Cacho, while they are currently concentrating on big corporate clients like Burger King, worldwide, they have about 60 varieties of plant-based “meat” products. He also told us that the Plant-based Whopper has a Halal certification.

Ms. Wong said that Burger King isn’t stopping with just one plant-based burger. “The Plant-based offer is just one of it. As the plant-based demand also comes in, we’re looking at other favorites as well to have plant-based options.”

Going plant-based is a step towards sustainability, but Burger King, as part of Jollibee Foods Corp. in the Philippines, is already on track on the conglomerate’s own sustainability program. Globally, meanwhile, they’re also following Burger King’s responsibly sourced palm oil initiative (due to the environmental impacts of palm oil plantations worldwide).

Under Jollibee’s leadership, Burger King in the Philippines now has 127 stores, according to Ms. Wong’s count. “We’re always looking for opportunities on where we can tap the market. Nothing specific at this point.” — Joseph L. Garcia