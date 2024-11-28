Dining In/Out (11/28/24)

1 of 5

Tatatito unveils new holiday menu

“PAGSASALO,” Tatatito’s holiday feast, encapsulates the flavors of Filipino heritage. The Lemon Garlic Scallops (P850) start the meal with a light and flavorful touch. For a bold twist on a local favorite, the Sizzling Sinigang Scallops (P980) serve up fresh scallops in a sizzling, tangy tamarind broth. Tatatito’s dishes feature locally sourced scallops from Roxas City in the Visayas. The Pinaputok na Chicken Galantina, available in both regular (P980) and sharing size (P1,680), is deboned chicken stuffed with vegetables, spices, and rich chicken mousse. It’s wrapped in fragrant pandan leaves and fired to infuse a smoky depth. Adding a touch of sweetness to the holiday table is the Blooming Hot Tsokolate (P200), made from rich cacao, served with a blooming marshmallow. Tatatito’s Ensaymada (P120) is a buttery fluffy pastry topped with a layer of cheese. Tatatito Home Kitchen is located at the OPL Bldg. along Dela Rosa St. corner Carlos Palanca in Makati. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and Saturdays and Sundays, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays. For reservations, book online at https://book.bistrochat.com/tatatito or call 0917-862-4000 or 8809-8055. For updates, visit tatatitoph.com or follow Tatatito on social media @tatatito.ph.

Hendrick’s offers holiday cocktails

No holiday celebration is complete without a lineup of exceptional cocktails, and Hendrick’s Gin offers just that. Hendrick’s gives a few suggestions on cocktail recipes designed to impress. Hendrick’s French 75 is a sophisticated blend of gin, zesty lemon juice, and a splash of champagne. Hendrick’s Cranberry Fizz features gin, tart cranberry juice, andthe drinker’s choice of soda or sparkling wine. Hendrick’s & Tonic showcases the unique botanicals of Hendrick’s Gin with crisp tonic water and a garnish of cucumber. Hendrick’s Gin is available at major retailers, including S&R, The Marketplace, Landmark, Shopwise, Boozeshop, and Boozy.

Eden Cheese, World Vision’s Noche Buena Project

EDEN CHEESE is helping Filipino families and children this holiday season by joining World Vision Philippines with their annual Noche Buena Project. The Noche Buena Project is the charity’s annual Christmas gift-giving campaign, to share hope and bring joy to children and their families by giving them a set of Christmas groceries they can cook and share on Christmas Eve. The project began in 2006 and has since been providing Filipino families with yearly Noche Buena sets. In 2023, World Vision Philippines gave Noche Buena packs to over 23,000 Filipino families. World Vision aims to again distribute Noche Buena packs to 23,000 families this year. Eden has partnered with World Vision to support the effort through a special promo. For every purchase of Bundle of Joy packs on Mondelez Philippines’ Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, Eden will complete a beneficiary’s Noche Buena package with Eden Cheese. A Bundle of Joy pack contains a two-pack bundle of 160g Eden Cheese. Eden has also been hosting a series of busking events, culminating at the Ayala Azuela Cove in Davao City on Nov. 30. For more information, visit the official Eden Cheese Facebook page at https://web.facebook.com/EdenCheesePH.

Tokyo Bubble Tea unwraps holiday bundles

THIS holiday season, Tokyo Bubble Tea is here to make every gathering a little brighter and a lot more bubbly. Bundle 1 (P800) is meant for two diners. It includes Maki and one main dish, like the Bibimbop, the Teriyaki Chicken Doria, or Gyudon. To complete the meal, each diner gets a drink: one Classic Milk Tea and one Fruit-C. For slightly larger gatherings, Bundle 2 (P1,200) serves three. It has a choice of a starter to share, then two main dishes from Tokyo Bubble Tea’s signature options, and a Classic Milk Tea and a Fruit-C, plus a creamy JCC (Japanese Cheesecake Cream). Bundle 3 (P1,500) serves four, and starts with a shared choice of starter, then three main dishes, and ends with two Classic Milk Teas, a Fruit-C, and a JCC. Tokyo Bubble Tea’s holiday bundles are available at the Banawe, Wilson, and Fort branches, and can also be delivered through Grab and foodpanda. Visit tokyobubbletea.com and follow Tokyo Bubble Tea on social media @tokyobubbletea for updates.

Chowking for holiday parties

CHOWKING’S #OohlalaLauriat Dance Challenge involves dancing to the Chowking jingle, and creating and sharing the dance video on social media. As for the Lauriat itself, it features six Chowking dishes all in one order. Available in Solo and Family Lauriat (good for four or six diners), it is ideal for gatherings. Each order comes with Chinese-style Fried Chicken, Pancit Canton, Siomai, Egg Fried Rice, Chicharap, and Buchi. For the Chowliday Handa promo, which runs from Dec. 1 to 12, customers can avail of a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Promo for Chinese-style Fried Chicken Lauriat and other Chowking products such as Braised Beef, Imperial Chicken Chops, Meaty Wonton-Chunky Asado Siopao Combo, and Halo-Halo Supreme. From Dec. 13 to 31, another Chowliday Handa offer involves buying any two platters, such as the fried chicken and Chao Fan platter, and get one free dimsum platter of the diner’s choice (Crispy Wonton, Lumpiang Shanghai, or Buchi Platter). For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ChowkingPH (Facebook) and @ChowkingPH (Instagram).

Mang Inasal has combo plates for parties

MANG INASAL spreads holiday cheer with its ChristmaSAYA Combo Deals, available nationwide from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31. The ChristmaSAYA Combo Deals involve a PM1 or PM2 Chicken Inasal Unli-Rice Value Meal paired with an Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo, made even sweeter with a ₱20 discount. Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media.