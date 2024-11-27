Home Arts & Leisure Story on selling virginity tops Palanca Nobela category
FILIPINO author Eros Sanchez Atalia won big at the 72nd Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, held at the Philippine International Convention Center on Friday night.
A survivor of COVID-19 and a longtime writer of novels, short stories, and poems, Mr. Atalia received the Grand Prize for the Nobela category for Thirty Virgins and was inducted into the Palanca Hall of Fame for the remarkable feat of winning 1st Prize five times in various categories.
The Palanca’s Novel and Nobela categories are open only every two years.
Mr. Atalia’s winning novel is “inspired by real events.” It came about after the author watched a YouTube video about a woman who auctioned off her virginity.
“I wondered, what if this happened in the Philippines? I contextualized it and localized it, so we follow a main character with a financially troubled family who goes into this line of work,” Mr. Atalia told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of the awarding ceremony.
“Ayaw niya sana pero inalukan siya na mag-interbyu doon sa 30 virgins na binebenta ang virginity sa mga tao abroad for P1 million (The character is unwilling at first, but is offered to interview the 30 virgins who sell their virginity to people abroad for P1 million),” he explained.
He said that the challenge with local works about characters forced to operate in morally gray areas is “conveying their importance as stories that can’t be told in a regular classroom, in a Catholic setting.” He revealed that the goal is for the novel to be published by next year.
Meanwhile, University of the Philippines Diliman instructor Lakan Umali was the Grand Prize winner of the Novel category for The Ferdinand Project, a work where “humanity and empathy shine amid dark situations.”
Avoiding spoilers, Ms. Umali described the novel as a playful depiction of the Philippines today. “I think that with the absurdity and chaos of the world around us, we really have to find newer, more playful ways to talk about it without diminishing the gravity of our situation,” she said.
Ms. Umali, who is transgender, told BusinessWorld that this recognition she just received in the field of literature is “a small yet important step in trans representation, showing that queerness is not just political football, but proof of trans people’s existence.”
She hopes to revise her novel based on feedback from her master’s degree thesis advisers at the UP College of Arts and Letters.
NEW HALL OF FAMERS
Aside from Mr. Atalia, three other writers made it this year to the Palanca Hall of Fame, which now totals 30 people.
Cagayan de Oro-based poet Mikael de Lara Co got the award following a win in the Tula category with “Panayam sa Abo.” He also won in this same category last year, with “Epistolaryo ng Bagamundo at ang tugon ng Multo.”
Playwrights and friends Joshua Lim So and Miguel Antonio Alfredo Luarca each entered the elite circle with prizes in the play categories. Mr. So’s Pagkapit Sa Hangin garnered first place as a Filipino one-act play, while Mr. Luarca’s Corridors clinched first place in the English full-length play category.
For Mr. Atalia, being a Hall of Famer legitimizes one’s work. “These are experts, writers, academics, literary scholars who appreciate your work,” he explained.
“Nakakatuwa kasi parang naka-tsamba ulit, ‘di ba? Pang-limang tsamba na! (It’s exciting because it still feels like luck, you know? Like you lucked out for the fifth time!)”
The Awards also honored the achievements of 31 new writers from a total of 54 awardees in four divisions: Kabataan, English, Filipino, and Regional Languages.
HOW WE WRITE
Acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Jun Robles Lana was the guest of honor and speaker at this year’s ceremony and the recipient of the Gawad Dangal ng Lahi award.
Mr. Lana has won 12 Palanca Awards prizes and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006. His award-winning films include Mga Kwentong Barbero, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, Die Beautiful, Kalel, 15, and About Us But Not About Us, his timely stories reflecting contributions to both Philippine literature and cinema.
In his speech, Mr. Lana posed the question: “How do we write in this complex present?”
It is in the context of a fast-changing world inundated with data that he questioned writers’ influence.
“There was a time when we imagined that it was the lack of information that was keeping us in a dictatorship, yet the present has proven us wrong. We now have the information, but how many of us would be able to say that this has brought an exponential growth in our audiences, or that it has meant better conversations?”
Mr. Lana cited the difficulty Filipinos have in determining what are facts, propaganda, and unjustified opinions. He shared his experience as a storyteller and filmmaker, making connections with others who helped nurture his talent and accompany him in navigating the burden of speaking truth in a complicated world.
He concluded: “We write by breaking the silence and the voice of the voiceless, for those who have been marginalized and forgotten, those who struggle in the shadows and the sea and the earth. We write by illuminating stories that would otherwise be kept in the dark, no matter how challenging, because those stories are the ones that will shape our future.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana
Winners of the 72nd Palanca Awards
ENGLISH DIVISION
Novel
1st Prize — The Ferdinand Project by Lakan Ma. Mg. D. Umali
2nd Prize — The People’s Republic of Negros by Michael Aaron Gomez
Short Story
1st prize — “Muted City” by Jan Kevin M. Rivera
2nd Prize — “The Man Who Sold Dignity” by Antonio Hernandez
3rd Prize — “Bee Happy” by Kiefer Adrian Z. Occeño
Short Story for Children
1st Prize — NO WINNER
2nd Prize — NO WINNER
3rd Prize — “A Young Poet Dreams of a Hundred Words that Rhyme with Maynila” by Edgar C. Samar
Essay
1st Prize — “Ghost-hunting in Sagada” by Lioba Asia E. Piluden
2nd Prize — “Another Hope Entirely” by Kara Danielle Eraña Medina
3rd Prize — “A Personal History of Sea Urchins” by Jade Mark B. Capiñanes
Poetry
1st Prize — “Silangan” by Joel M. Toledo
2nd Prize — “La Muerte De La Luz” by Lyde Gerard Sison Villanueva
3rd Prize — “We Are Not Yet Lost” by Ana Maria Segunda K. Lacuesta
Poetry Written for Children
1st Prize — “Every Year, J Gained a Power” by Edgar C. Samar
2nd Prize — “Where are the Dinosaurs?” by Stacy Haynie Bolislis Ayson
3rd Prize — “Thirteen Ways of Looking at Books” by Peter Solis Nery
One-act Play
1st Prize — Unidentified by Eljay Castro Deldoc
2nd Prize — The Impossible Dream by Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca
3rd Prize — Line Up by Kenneth Theodore Cheng Keng
Full-length Play
1st Prize — Corridors by Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca
2nd Prize — Birdie by Dustin Edward D. Celestino
3rd Prize — The Echoist by Emilio Antonio Babao Guballa
FILIPINO DIVISION
Nobela
1st Prize — Thirty Virgins by Eros Sanchez Atalia
Special Prize — NO WINNER
Maikling Kuwento
1st Prize — “Gagambang-bahay” by Mark Anthony Angeles
2nd Prize — “Siya si Ril” by Hannah A. Leceña
3rd Prize — “Ang Lungga” by Aljane C. Baterna
Maikling Kuwentong Pambata
1st Prize — “Musikong Bumbong” by Christopher S. Rosales
2nd Prize — “Si Bambalito, ang Batang Bayani ng Bangkusay” by Brian James S. Camaya
3rd Prize — “Atang Para kay Nanang Toyang” by John Patrick F. Solano
Sanaysay
1st Prize — “Tulambuhay ng Isang Makatang Laway” by Tomas F. Agulto
2nd Prize — “Autoetnograpiya ng Luksa” by David R. Corpuz
3rd Prize — “Love Child” by Adelle Liezl Chua
Tula
1st Prize — “Panayam sa Abo” by Mikael de Lara Co
2nd Prize — “Paa, Tuhod, Balikat ng Tagakaulo: Higatang sa Pangil ng Pana-panahong Pagkalugmok” by John Dave B. Pacheco
3rd Prize — “Dugo ng Aking Dugo” by John Brixter M. Tino
Tula Para Sa Mga Bata
1st Prize — “Anak ng Baha! Mga Tulang Pambata” by John Romeo Leongson Venturero
2nd Prize — “Saklolo, Trak ng Bumbero!” by John Michael G. Londres
3rd Prize — “Add to Cart at iba pang mga Tula” by Eros Sanchez Atalia
Dulang May Isang Yugto
1st Prize — Pagkapit Sa Hangin by Joshua Lim So
2nd Prize — Vengeance of the Gods by Hans Pieter Luyun Arao
3rd Prize — Ang Trahedya ni Bert by U Z. Eliserio
Dulang Ganap ang Haba
1st Prize — NO WINNER
2nd Prize — Ardor by Miguel Antonio Alfredo V. Luarca
3rd Prize — Ka Amado by Andrew Aquino Estacio
Dulang Pampelikula
1st prize — Championship by Andrew Bonifacio L. Clete
2nd Prize — Paglilitis by Raymund T. Barcelon
3rd Prize — Dobol by Rian Jay G. Hernandez
REGIONAL DIVISION
Short Story-Cebuano
1st Prize — “Pamalandong ni Antigo Mokayat” by Michael Aaron Gomez
2nd Prize — “Anino” by Reynaldo A. Caturza
3rd Prize — “Maninibya” by Gracelda I. Lina
Short Story-Hiligaynon
1st Prize — “Ang Liwat nga Paglupad ni Lolo” by Serafin I. Plotria, Jr.
2nd Prize — “Labô” by Bryan Mari Argos
3rd Prize — “Anagas, Anagas, Baylo ’Ta Ngalan” by Al Jeffrey L. Gonzales
Short Story-Ilokano
1st Prize — “Panaggawid” by Neyo E. Valdez
2nd Prize — “Uram” by Ma. Lourdes Ladi Opinaldo
3rd Prize — “Anniniwan” by Prodie Gar. Padios
KABATAAN DIVISION
Sanaysay
1st Prize — “Dito sa Kanlungan ng Hiraya’t Katotohanan” by Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna
2nd Prize — “Sinulid at Buhay” by Raya T. Mitra
3rd Prize — “Bura, Sulat” by Lancelot MJ T. Edillor
Essay
1st Prize — “The Digital Snowball” by Brant Angelo S. Ambes
2nd Prize — “My Humanly Unhuman Friend” by Ruth Mecanelle Magolhado
3rd Prize — “Some Things Must Never Change” by Glorious Zahara Exylin C. Alesna