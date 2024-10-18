Disney unveils its first Asian cruise liner

1 of 2

SINGAPORE — The Disney Cruise Line announced on Wednesday the details of its first liner to have a home port in Asia, featuring onboard amenities meant to provide guests with “world-class entertainment” and “artful accommodation.”

The Disney Adventure, the Disney Cruise Line’s first cruise ship designed for the Asian market, will dock in Singapore. It will offer three- and four-night itineraries, with no stops in other ports.

“What makes the Disney Adventure so special is that the ship itself is the destination,” Sarah Fox, regional director for Southeast Asia at the Disney Cruise Line, said during the launch.

“Sailing on three- and four-night voyages with only magical days at sea, the Disney Adventure will be both the journey and the destination, filled with endless possibilities for fun,” she added.

The cruise ship will officially set sail on Dec. 15, 2025 while trip details, including pricing and sailing dates, are set for release on Nov. 14 this year. The Disney Cruise Line will open trip bookings on Dec. 10 this year.

“When the Disney Adventure sets sail in December 2025, guests throughout Southeast Asia will have the opportunity to experience the magic of their favorite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel movies, in their very own backyard,” Sharon Siskie, senior vice-president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, said in a statement.

The ship will sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Center for at least five years, in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board.

It is expected to carry about 6,000 guests onboard, Ms. Fox said in a media briefing after the launch.

The Disney Adventure will be Disney Cruise Line’s biggest ship once deployed, 50% larger than the current largest vessel in its fleet.

The cruise ship will feature a lot of “firsts” for the Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, the company said in a statement, referring to amenities inspired by Disney movies such as Big Hero Six, Toy Story, Moana, Little Mermaid, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“Every space and venue is an opportunity for stories to come to life,” the company said.

The ship will feature an 820-feet (ft.)-long “high-speed circuit” rollercoaster inspired by the MCU’s Iron Man. Guests will be suspended up to 30 ft. in the air, zooming above the ship’s upper decks.

The theater onboard will also exclusively show a “heartwarming tale” of Pixar’s Wall-E, which the cruise line company described as a “musical spectacular.”

Also on the ship is a state-of-the-art immersive garden, equipped with three-deck-high display screens in an open-air style amphitheater.

The ship will also have a nursery, providing babysitting services for guests aged six months to three years of age, while also offering age-exclusive areas for pre-teens, teenagers, and adults.

“The Disney Adventure will offer family-friendly conveniences and amenities for guests of all ages to feel comfortable and cared for in their onboard home away from home,” the cruise line company said.

Guest rooms on the ship range from ocean view staterooms to “inside option” rooms with a maximum of four single beds for friend groups seeking to embark on the Disney cruise.

“Regardless of how you want to travel, or who you want to travel with, you’re going to find that perfect choice that fits your needs,” Lisa Picket, hotel director of Disney Cruise Line, said during the event. “In every stateroom, guests of all ages will find family-friendly amenities that ensure that everyone is comfortable and cared for in their onboard home away from home.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio