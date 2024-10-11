NOW that the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has reached its golden year, its organizer, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), is determined to set the tone for “what is expected to be a groundbreaking year for the Philippine entertainment industry.”

A gala night and a celebrity golf tournament will add to the festival’s proceeds that go to the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund) each year. A masterclass for filmmakers will also be held in order to further support the local film industry.

A ceremonial contract signing between the MMFF, its international arm the Manila International Film Fest, and Mowelfund, held on Oct. 8 at the City of Dreams Manila in Parañaque City, formalized the agreement.

“These activities aim to promote the Philippine film industry. We have a lot more in store that we plan to do,” said MMDA chairman Romando S. Artes at the contract signing, in a mix of English and Filipino.

The main activities for the 50th MMFF are the Golden Gala on Nov. 11 at City of Dreams Manila, a celebrity golf tournament, and a masterclass featuring Filipino-American creatives who will teach international standards of filmmaking to local filmmakers.

“This will help us make films that we can champion at prestigious international film festivals,” Mr. Artes added.

Since the 49th MMFF was the highest-grossing edition of all time, earning over a billion pesos in the short span of two weeks, Mowelfund hopes that this year the film festival will do even better.

“If we surpass the record last year, that means there will be more funds for everyone. More people will benefit,” Mowelfund board member Gina Alajar told the press.

Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, Mowelfund’s chairman, added that it is also their organization’s golden year alongside the MMFF. “We really want to do all of this for our movie workers, who are all contractual workers,” Ms. Anson Roa-Rodrigo said.

“It’s a big challenge to compete with streaming, but if we support local filmmaking through festivals like MMFF, Cinemalaya, and the like, the appreciation for the theaters that this fosters will help a lot.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana