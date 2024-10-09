Arts & Culture (10/09/24)

1 of 9

REP inaugurates Eastwood City home with Jepoy

THE brand new 500-seat REP Eastwood Theater recently opened with the children’s production Jepoy and the Magic Circle. Located on the 4th floor of Eastwood Citywalk, the new theater marks a new era for Repertory Philippines (REP), which was founded in 1967. The area spans 1,400 square meters of upgraded amenities and common areas that feature a contemporary classic design for superior viewing comfort. The original production based on the short story “The Magic Circle” by Gilda Cordero-Fernando, heralds the milestone. Jepoy and the Magic Circle has performances at the REP Eastwood Theater on Oct. 13, Nov. 9 and 24, and on Dec. 15. Tickets are available at Eastwood City’s Cinema hub and through TicketWorld outlets for P1,030 for Orchestra Side and P1,545 for Orchestra Center.

Museo El Deposito, UA&P put up WPS Exhibit

IN LINE with the celebration of Museum and Galleries Month, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines’ Museo El Deposito, in partnership with the College of Arts and Sciences of the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P), will open the special exhibition entitled Pag-asa sa Gitna ng Kalayaan which was first displayed at the National Library of the Philippines in July. The exhibit features photos taken by Paul Quiambao during a trip to the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea. The exhibit opens on Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., at the Hanns Seidel Hall of the UA&P. It will close with a special program on Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m., featuring a lecture by Retired Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.

Ballet Manila to premiere Florante at Laura

COMING at the heels of Ballet Manila’s Ibong Adarna, a new adaptation of a classic tale will be staged at the Aliw Theater this October. Gerardo Francisco’s Florante at Laura, planned by the company even before the COVID-19 pandemic, will have its premiere on Oct. 12, 8 p.m., and subsequent performances on Oct. 13 and 19, 5 p.m. At the helm is British choreographer Martin Lawrance, OPM composer and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, and the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth under the baton of Toma Cayabyab. All performances will be staged at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. For tickets, visit TicketWorld.

CCP presents In Situ performance art installation

AN upcoming project of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is In Situ, Performance as Exhibition, The Philippine Edition, which aims to bring the power of performance to a transformative exhibition format, set against the backdrop of the urban and rural environments in the Philippines. Done in partnership with Belarmino&Partners and supported by the New Carlsberg Foundation and the Danish Arts Foundation, the show is curated by Vanini Belarmino and features eight works by Danish visual and performance artists Lilibeth Cuenca Rasmussen, Molly Haslund, Sophie Dupont, and Filip Vest, alongside choreographer Kai Merke. The artists will reimagine their existing works in Metro Manila, Los Baños, and La Union from Oct. 15 to 26. First-time collaborators include Filipino choreographers and performers Christine Crame, Ea Torrado, and the Daloy Dance Company, along with emerging multidisciplinary artists Sasa Cabalquinto, Jeremy Mayores, and Kyle Confesor, engaging in what the curator refers to as artistic “blind dates.”

BLKNEST presents Ang Sugo at May Sala in Nov.

THE thought-provoking one-act play, Ang Sugo at May Sala, will take center stage at the Tambayan sa Gamma on Nov. 3. The haunting psychological drama delves into the complexities of faith, human nature, and the true meaning of accountability, brought to life by actors Manu Respall as Lucifer and Ellsworth Ng as Jesus, with Mr. Respall also directing. The play will have performances at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Tambayan sa Gamma, on the 2nd floor of Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma on Topaz and Ruby Roads, Ortigas Center, Pasig City. Regular tickets are priced at P950, with PWDs and seniors’ tickets at P770, and student tickets at P700.

Jose Tence Ruiz to hold exhibit at Silverlens Manila

SILVERLENS MANILA will present The Carbon Footprint of the Stoic Heroic, a solo exhibition by Jose Tence Ruiz, this October. It will showcase mixed media works and self-portraits from the late 1970s alongside new works on canvas, a large installation that spans almost the entire large gallery space, and another installation depicting the artist’s body in the small gallery. The exhibition opens Oct. 17 with an opening reception at 4 p.m. With an artistic practice that spans over 50 years, the social realist artist will produce new visual metaphors for his current thematic preoccupations: disillusionment, genocide, and the death of utopia. There will be nine new works in the show, the centerpiece of which is a large mixed media installation of a baptismal font encircled by a circular queue of several hundred empty water containers, resembling a living rosary and evoking a perverse litany. The painting after which the show is titled, in addition to three others, utilizes Mondrian’s visual language. The exhibit will run until Nov. 16 at Silverlens Manila, Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City.

Tabing Ilog the Musical returns

THOSE who grew up watching the original Tabing Ilog series or are discovering it for the first time will have a chance to experience the iconic barkadahan, story, and heartwarming moments live on stage. Tabing Ilog the Musical is a fresh, modern take on the material that will resonate with Gen Z audiences. It will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 1, with showtimes at 2 and 7:30 p.m., at the PETA Theater Center, No. 5 Eymard Drive, New Manila, Quezon City. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

Summit Hotel Greenhills holds Dame Matibag exhibit

SUMMIT HOTEL Greenhills, in collaboration with Artablado, will host The Red Gallery; Hues of Abundance, a solo exhibit by abstract artist Dame Matibag. Inspired by the bold red color branding that symbolizes passion and cravings, the Red Gallery series takes its cue from San Juan City, renowned for its vibrant art scene, by spotlighting talented Filipino artists over the year, each featured for two months. The first exhibit will feature Dame Matibag, a Filipino-British abstract minimalist painter, whose works are on display until November. The exhibit is open to the public daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Café Summit in Summit Hotel Greenhills.

Dulaang UP’s 47th season opens with Nanay Bangis

DULAANG Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (Dulaang UP) will be probing climate tensions for its 47th season, “Amihan at Habagat.” It opens the season on Nov. 15 with Nanay Bangis, an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, directed by J. William Herbert Sigmund Go and adapted by Rody Vera. It follows Bangis, a mother who loses her children to the conflict between the Moro National Liberation Front and the Philippine Army from 1971 to 1981. It is part of the “DUP Classics,” which continues the legacy of Dulaang UP’s founder and National Artist for Theater, Tony Mabesa, by mentoring young theater makers and bringing Filipino masterpieces and world classics to Filipino audiences. Meanwhile, “DUP Innovate” is a program for incubating ideas that can be tried and tested on the Dulaang UP stage, culminating with Mga Anak ng Unos, a twin bill of selected works. For more information on this season of Dulaang UP, visit their social media pages.