WHILE it has been around for about 20 years, Céleteque is not one to rest on its laurels. At the Céleteque’s Skin Smart Event on Sept. 23 at the Concourse at One Ayala, they launched a new product hitting stores just this month: Acne Solutions Micellar Water.

Micellar water is used to clean the face (of makeup and other impurities) gently, without soap. The company’s new micellar water contains salicylic acid, known to help minimize pore size. It’s formulated with sebum control technology, a combination of salicylic acid and capryloyl glycine, known to help reduce excess sebum and control sebum production. It also contains chamomile extract to soothe the skin, as well as a moisturizing factor to help keep skin’s fresh appearance.

Jazz Maniri, Brand Lead for Céleteque, told BusinessWorld about how their products are tested: “Whenever we test with dermatologists, we get Filipinas talaga, so that it’s specific to our skin: our color, the weather. It’s tested with them in like a series of days, so they get to experience it as they live their days.”

These results go on to making products specific to skin needs for the average Filipina: “Number one is really on the sensorials of it all. We know that we don’t like sticky, heavy sunscreen.” She points to another recent release, the Daily Protection Matte Moisturizer under the Skin Defense line, which claims to not only protect against the sun’s rays, but also pollution. “For that particular product, we made sure that it’s very lightweight.”

“It’s really the weather also that we have,” she said.

Céleteque is a brand under UL Skin Sciences, Inc. (ULSSI), including brands like pH Care, Myra, and GynePro. ULSSI is the personal care business unit of UL Health Group, a subsidiary under Unilab, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical companies. Asked how being under the Unilab umbrella helps with product development for Céleteque, Ms. Maniri said, “The background of Unilab when it comes to healthcare, it also just means that for ULSSI specifically, we’re delivering or producing products that ensure long-term overall skin health.”

As a homegrown brand, it must be an exciting prospect for it to be spread around the world. Currently, it sees some sales in Southeast Asian neighbors Indonesia and Vietnam (perhaps it’s the similar weather). “In Indonesia, for example, they like our suncare line, or the Acne Solutions line,” she noted. “It’s quite small right now, but what we noticed is they also gravitate to certain products,” she said.

As for further expansion to other countries, she said, “No plans as of the moment. Right now, we want to strengthen our foothold in the Philippines.”

Céleteque products are available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee, as well as in stores nationwide. — Joseph L. Garcia