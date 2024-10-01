THIS YEAR, seven Filipino production groups will be strengthening indie music communities through a selection of live event stages in Metro Manila.

They will do this through Jack Daniel’s On Stage 2024, a program that aims to showcase the diversity and richness of the local music scene.

“Tonight, we’re celebrating 20 years of Jack Daniel’s supporting the local independent music community. We’re excited to present Jack Daniel’s much-anticipated return to music after the pandemic,” Mark Huang, Jack Daniel’s market manager for the Philippines, said at the media launch on Sept. 24.

Gabriel Fajardo, brand manager for Jack Daniel’s Emerging Asia, added that the whisky brand has been supporting music since 1866.

“Jack Daniel’s and music equals the perfect mix,” he said at the event in Pasay City. “We look closely at our consumers, at what’s relevant to them. We know that music is the key to the heart and key to the soul.”

This year’s On Stage concept is Playlist LIVE, which provides an avenue for bands to showcase their artistry and musicality on various Metro Manila stages. The production partners who will host and produce the live lineups are: Locked Down Entertainment (Oct. 18), Funky Beat Entertainment (Nov. 9), Doc Def Productions (Nov. 16), The Flying Lugaw (Nov. 23), Gabi Na Naman Productions (Nov. 29), Otelik Presents (Dec. 6), and SYQL (Dec. 7).

PROMOTION RAFFLE

There will also be a national promotion raffle held alongside the music program.

“Jack Up the Volume” will give people a chance to experience music on a global scale — two grand prize winners will be flown to one of the biggest music festivals in Japan.

Others will get a chance to win other prizes like laptops, tablets, premium headphones, electric guitars, vinyl players, and, of course, bottles from the Jack Daniel’s family of brands.

While specifics of the raffle have not yet been released, Mr. Fajardo said that consumers can expect details to be released through Jack Daniel’s Philippines’ social media pages soon. In the meantime, he encouraged the public to mark the dates for the live shows on their calendars.

“Our music program will highlight 35 of our indie artists who will be touring in the seven live shows around Metro Manila,” he said.

“These are artists who came up through the pandemic, survived the hardships, and thrived. We’re bringing these bands back on stage.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana