Tourists get free halo-halo in Mang Inasal-DoT tie-up

Restaurant gives foreigners a taste to whet their appetite before expanding abroad

MANG INASAL has worked with the Department of Tourism (DoT) to give tourists a special, limited time treat — a free halo-halo, the famous Filipino snack of sweet preserves served on crushed ice. This is a strategic decision on Mang Inasal’s part to introduce its flavors to foreigners before expanding abroad.

Until Sept. 27, local and foreign tourists can enjoy a free 8 oz. Extra Creamy Halo-Halo when they order Chicken Inasal Paa or Pecho Large. To avail of the dine-in offer, tourists must present a valid ID along with a boarding pass or e-ticket dated between Sept. 1 and 27. The promo is open to both foreign and domestic tourists.

This is part of the DoT’s “Love the Philippines” campaign (this collaboration with Mang Inasal tacks “Love the Flavors” on to the DoT’s tagline).

“The flavor of the Philippines is really Mang Inasal. Whenever you see foreigners coming here, they enjoy the flavors of Mang Inasal: our chicken, our pork barbecue, and our halo-halo. And the palabok (a noodle dish),” Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro told the press at the sideline of the campaign’s launch in Novotel in Quezon City on Sept. 23.

Last month, Mang Inasal won multiple awards at the Marketing Excellence Awards for 2024, including Gold for #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign (Excellence in Anniversary Marketing); Silver for Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle (Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing) and National Halo-Halo Blowout (Excellence in Customer Engagement); and Bronze for the MAS Juicy Campaign (Excellence in Integrated Marketing). Earlier this year, Mang Inasal was named the Strongest Brand in the Philippines by Brand Finance, according to Mr. Castro’s speech during the launch.

He said afterwards that, “Every campaign that we make is for the Filipino people, and they’re responding to it, and because of that, they are visiting the stores more often right now.”

EXPANSION AT HOME AND ABROAD

Since it was acquired by Jollibee Foods Corp. in 2010, Mang Inasal expanded and now has 600 stores across the country. “We’re not only about growth. Right now, we’re enjoying one of our highest growths this year, even without this promo. What we want right now is to make Mang Inasal known to the world,” Mr. Castro said.

In addition to opening a target of 22 stores this year and 50 next year — “We will be 1,000 (stores) in five years’ time,” said Mr. Castro — they’re also planning to open abroad soon. “We’re looking at 2025 to 2026 to be present abroad,” he said. “We’re looking at two countries right now: it’s the US, and in the Middle East.”

“That’s why we’re inviting our tourists, because we want them to taste it, so when we go there, they already know Mang Inasal.” — JL Garcia