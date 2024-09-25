Justin Nuyda tribute exhibit celebrates his origins

1 of 2

IN 1968, Filipino artist Justin “Tiny” Nuyda, along with Alfredo Roces and other masters, founded the Saturday Group, an elite group of artists which included the likes of Cesar Legazpi, H.R. Ocampo, Vicente Manansala, and Jose Joya, who met every Saturday for discussions that centered on intellectual and artistic exchange.

Today at Hapag in Rockwell, Makati, guests can glimpse how this era of Philippine modern art played a key role in Mr. Nuyda’s early journey as an artist.

The exhibit Justin Nuyda: Origin Story, launched at Hapag early last week, will run until the end of September. The opening was marked by a 10-course dinner prepared by the restaurant’s creative culinary team, using the flavors of Bicol as an homage to the artist’s home province.

Search Mindscape Foundation, founded by Mr. Nuyda’s daughter Ayni Nuyda, orchestrated the engaging experience that paid tribute to the late master. Known for interactive art events, the foundation is channeling its efforts into celebrating his life and passions for what would have been his 80th birthday.

“This is deeply personal for me. I wanted to pay tribute to his origins, highlighting what made him the person he was — both as an artist and as an individual. His personal experiences shaped his art, and that personal side of his journey is often overlooked,” Ms. Nuyda said at the Sept. 17 launch.

Since the exhibit is about her father’s origin story, it includes his early works from 1969 to 1971 as well as portrait sketches of him made at Saturday Group Sessions by his peers Alfredo Roces, Mars Galang, Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera, Romulo Olazo, Solomon Saprid, Romulo Galicano, and Ang Kiukok, among others.

Curated by Stephanie Frondoso, the collection aims to “highlight the more personal nature of Justin Nuyda’s life and work.”

Part of his identity as an artist, albeit unknown to most, was his dedication to the scientific field. As a lepidopterist, Mr. Nuyda contributed to the study of butterflies by identifying and illustrating over 100 species.

“His butterfly paintings provide us a glimpse into his impassioned parallel practice as a lepidopterist,” Ms. Frondoso said.

THE ART OF DINING

Hapag chefs Thirdy Dolarte and Kevin Navo instilled Mr. Nuyda’s passions in the splashes of color and texture in the Bicolano dishes at the launch dinner.

The kinilaw comprised of blue marlin tossed in mango vinegar and spring onion oil along with fresh, in-season fruits, evoking the colorful landscapes of his paintings. Meanwhile, the sweet putok bread with pili nut butter and lacto-fermented jackfruit had a distinctly butterfly-shaped floral topping.

Another standout was the pinangat, a mix of shrimp, tinapa-stuffed kale, and laing (coconut-braised taro leaves).

“Growing up, we looked forward to his home-cooked meals,” Ms. Nuyda explained. “Cooking was something that he took great pride in. His friends remember him for his Bicolano dishes.”

Because Hapag prominently features Mr. Nuyda’s works on its walls, it was easy for guests to appreciate the inspiration behind the exclusive 10-course meal.

Unbeknownst to many, Mr. Nuyda’s culinary pursuits also birthed iconic concoctions, like the potent Weng-Weng cocktail, which cognac house Martell also prepared that night.

Ms. Nuyda said she found it vital that the tribute to her father was a sensorial experience, presented outside of the usual gallery setting.

“Throughout my father’s career, he had a willingness to explore different platforms for showcasing his work. I wanted this exhibit to be different, to challenge the way people engage with art by stimulating the five senses. At a time when art consumption has become increasingly transactional, I believe it’s important to offer something more experiential,” she said.

Other projects and initiatives honoring her father are in the pipeline for Search Mindscape Foundation, including a museum retrospective, the publication of a monograph chronicling his works, and a donation of his butterfly specimens to the Smithsonian Institute in the US.

Ms. Nuyda added: “By celebrating my father’s legacy, we hope to inspire a new generation of artists to explore their own creative freedom, to push boundaries, and to engage with others in meaningful ways.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana