FRENCH BEAUTY brand Clarins is introducing the 9th formulation of their Clarins Double Serum, a product that has been on shelves since 1985.

The product was launched in the Philippines late last month at Rustan’s Makati, with guests encouraged to rub the product on their hands. The serum felt thick, rich; and was very fragrant, but it took some time to absorb. At between P5,600 to P10,000 (for 30 mL to 75 mL containers), one will probably make the time to wait for the product to seep through the skin.

According to Pam Aguirre, Education Manager of Clarins, when it was first released in 1985, the product came in two separate formulations. In the 1990s, they were placed together in one bottle, as it is to this day. As a nod towards sustainability, the plastic cap has been eliminated, and 94% of the bottle is now made with recyclable materials.

“Some of these ingredients are only water-soluble. The others are oil soluble. Naturally, you can put them together, and then shake it,” she said in a mixture of English and Filipino.

For the product’s ninth formulation, “The biggest change that we have is incorporating the Giant Provençal Reed, which takes care of epi-aging,” she explained.

Clarins tested the product on more than 60 twins (about 30 pairs), showing that different lifestyles age skin differently, despite genetics. Previous formulations of the serum only took care of chronological aging, but the new one seeks to address aging concerns brought about by lifestyle choices (sun exposure, for example; or sleep).

The Giant Provençal Reed extract helps to reverse 100% of the skin changes caused by lifestyle, says Clarins, strengthening the skin’s defenses against environmental stress and visible aging.

Clarins Laboratories selected 22 plant extracts for the new Double Serum formulation. Each has a different role: acerola revitalizes with enhanced oxygenation for a radiant glow, while aloe vera offers soothing hydration. Strawberry tree helps prevent unwanted shine, and seabuckthorn delivers a robust antioxidant boost. Oat and banana tree extracts work to tighten and firm the skin, supporting collagen synthesis for improved elasticity. Cornflower and cocoa tree extracts soothe and hydrate, while teasel and Mary’s thistle provide vital nourishment and comfort. Turmeric and edelweiss, both antioxidants, play key roles in preserving cell communication and skin vitality. Ginger Lily adds anti-aging benefits. Harangana offers retinol-like efficacy for skin renewal, while red jania enhances radiance and clarity. Leaf of Life guards against dehydration, and mango tree protects against environmental stressors. Horse chestnut tree revitalizes dry, dull skin, and lemon balm calms and softens. Avocado extract supports skin regeneration and maintains its suppleness, while evening primrose boosts calcium to renew skin’s radiance.

The serum also features Clarins T.R.U.S.T., a traceability platform using Blockchain technology, allowing consumers to track the production and origin of its ingredients. The product is geared towards those aged 25 and above. Ms. Aguirre says that at that age, “You start with preventive aging already.”

Clarins is available at Rustan’s. — JL Garcia