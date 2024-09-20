Stuff to Do (09/20/24)

1 of 8

SB19 Josh Cullen puts up photo exhibit

ARANETA CITY is hosting a special photo exhibit featuring the debut of SB19 Josh Cullen’s first ever solo album, Lost & Found. The exhibit showcases the artist’s “emotional journey in finding his true self,” seen through a display of artworks from his album. The event will also feature a chance to connect with SB19 fans and Josh Cullen supporters. The exhibit is ongoing until Sept. 20, 9 p.m., at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B of Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, Quezon City.

Tina Turner tribute comes to Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS is paying homage to the “Queen of Rock n’ Roll” with the Rolling on the River tribute concert on Sept. 20 and 21 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The energetic production will feature Ms. Turner’s string of famous hits from the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, with Sandy Redd taking on the persona of the iconic singer. Tickets are available via TicketWorld, SMTickets, or the Newport World Resorts website.

Garmin hosts the Fenix 8 Challenge

TO LAUNCH its latest line of next-gen premium multisport GPS smartwatches, Garmin is inviting the public to take part in the Fenix 8 Challenge, featuring Guinness World Record Holders Kaizen Dela Serna, Mark Rodelas, Precious Cabuya, and Century Tuna Superbods 2024 Grand Winners Jether Palomo and Justine Felizarta. Participants will compete in a series of challenging obstacles to win a Fenix 8 watch and additional prizes. It will be held on Sept. 21, with registration starting at 6:30 a.m., at the Bridgetowne Obstacle Park in Bridgetown, Pasig City.

CCP’s Luminaries and Legacies exhibit at Circuit

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is presenting Luminaries and Legacies: CCP Gawad Para sa Sining 2024 & Other CCP Institutional Awards, a week-long exhibition at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati. Divided into two sections, it highlights many of its awardees, who are Filipino artists and cultural workers with significant contributions in their fields. These include Jose Iñigo Homer “Joey” Ayala, Generoso “Gener” Caringal, Mike de Leon, Marilyn Gamboa, Gino Gonzales, Pete Lacaba, Jr., the Loboc Children’s Choir, Julie Lluch, Mario O’Hara, and Lea Salonga. There are also posthumous tributes to Sen. Edgardo J. Angara, and former CCP Trustee Zenaida “Nedy” R. Tantoco. The exhibition is currently on view at the Jaime Zobel, Sr. Hall, 5th floor of the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati, until Sept. 27.

Youth-oriented drama series MAKA on GMA

GMA Public Affairs is about to premiere MAKA, a youth-oriented series that crosses generational boundaries. Premiering on Sept. 21, the show features Zephanie, Ashley Sarmiento, and Marco Masa, along with teen talents Olive May, John Clifford, Dylan Menor, Chanty Videla from the K-Pop group Lapillus, Sean Lucas, and May Ann Basa. It explores the challenges Gen Z faces today, while also highlighting their interactions with other generations, through a cast of high school students enrolled in the Arts & Performance section of the public school Douglas MacArthur High School for the Art. Their teacher, Sir V, is played by veteran actor Romnick Sarmenta. Directed by Rod Marmol, MAKA premieres on Sept. 21, 4:45 p.m., on GMA and via the Kapuso Stream.

NERIAH release new synth-pop single

NERIAH has released a synth-pop single, “Don’t Let Go,” which captures the exhilaration and uncertainty of falling in love. It is a step away from her earlier heartbreak ballads and offers uplifting and empowering music that reflects the happiest time of her life. “Don’t Let Go” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Julius Babao Unplugged comes to TV5

JULIUS BABAO UNPLUGGED, which will be making its television debut on TV5 on Sept. 22, offers its take on “where are they now”-type interviews. It will air every Sunday at 4 p.m. Adapted from Mr. Babao’s popular YouTube series, the show brings real-life stories of current and past celebrities and public figures into focus, offering viewers an unfiltered glimpse into the lives of the people they admire. The TV series will be set apart from its YouTube content by providing an exclusive, deeper look into moments of personal growth, triumphs, and challenges. Stories include Gardo Versoza after his heart attack, Dindo Arroyo’s miraculous recovery from pancreatic cancer, and the controversial stories of AJ Raval, Mercedes Cabral, Queenay, and many more. Julius Babao Unplugged premieres on Sept. 22, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 4 p.m. on TV5.

Rockwell Atletica pop-up offers promos

INVITING Filipinos to stay fit for the holidays is Rockwell Atletica, a one-stop shop for fitness needs and gym equipment. Its Technogym equipment, ideal for both bodybuilders and casual gym-goers, will soon be available with a year-end promo. There is an ongoing Pop-Up at Power Plant Mall’s R1 Level, Lifestyle Hallway, which runs until Sept. 22. The Rockwell Atletica store is located on the second floor of the Power Plant Mall in Makati.