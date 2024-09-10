WHEN the Korea Travel Fiesta 2024 kicked off in Makati City last weekend, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) officially began carrying out its goal of promoting their country’s culture, cuisine, and climate to Filipinos.

Now that the Philippines is familiar with parts of Korean culture through K-Pop and K-Dramas, the KTO’s goal is to “promote winter tourism and family travel in anticipation for the peak winter-tourist visitation in Korea,” said its acting president, Seo Young-choong, in a media interview.

Most importantly, a partnership between the KTO and Philippine banking institutions will allow a more streamlined visa application process.

“As of July this year, 280,000 Filipino tourists have visited Korea, and 930,000 Koreans have visited the Philippines, nearly recovering to the levels seen in 2019,” Mr. Seo said.

He added that they have been working continuously to make visa application more convenient for Filipinos.

“With the opening of the Korean Visa Application Center in Manila at the end of August last year, and the expansion of group e-visa agencies to 23 locations in October, the conditions for visa applications have greatly improved,” he added.

Following those initiatives, eligible credit card holders of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO Unibank, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. will no longer be required to submit bank certificates, bank statements, and income tax returns in applying for a Korean visa.

The only requirements will be an original copy of their certificate of employment, a copy of their credit card, and the last three months of billing statements.

This simplified visa application, which the KTO formalized on Sept. 6, is now available until the end of the year.

TRAVEL FAIR

The Korea Travel Fiesta, held in the first week of the “ber” months of the Philippines, aimed to attract families and travelers to key winter locations in South Korea.

It was held at the Glorietta Activity Center, with interactive booths showcasing Korean culture. A K-Beauty booth offered free hair and make-up sessions and color analysis while the Korean Cultural Center booth let visitors write in Hangeul and wear the traditional Korean Hanbok.

The travel fair was also held this year to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and the Philippines.

There were booths offering exclusive flight deals and travel packages to regional locations like Daegu, Nami Island, Jeollanamdo, and Busan.

While speaking to the press, Mr. Seo recommended the cities of Gangneung, Jeonju, and Mokpo as cultural or culinary hotspots outside of Seoul that more Filipinos should explore.

“According to a recent survey conducted by the KTO, the top activities that Filipino tourists wish to experience in Korea are, in order, enjoying natural scenery, indulging in culinary experiences, and visiting historical and cultural sites,” he said.

The locations he mentioned provide all these activities outside of the usual comfort of Seoul.

For more information on ongoing travel deals beyond the two-day fair last weekend, e-mail ktomanila@gmail.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana