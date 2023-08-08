The Filipino youth cries out

1 of 5

Pelikulove presents the Shoutout film anthology

FIVE STORIES spanning the youth’s unfiltered social, political, and personal sensibilities make up Shoutout Pinas 2022, which will be shown at this year’s Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

Strung together into an anthology, the resulting exhibition film will be shown on Aug. 10 at Cinema Bonifacio at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), where Cinemalaya is taking place this year.

“I am thrilled because, from shorts, the set of film and theater works are now a full-length film that can reach and impact more [people],” said filmmaker Ellen Ongkeko Marfil, the founder and creative head of online multi-arts platform Pelikulove, at the special screening of the anthology on Aug. 3.

Last year, the writers of the various works underwent Pelikulove’s virtual mentoring workshops, led by revered masters — screenwriter Ricky Lee, playwright Rody Vera, theater director Issa Manalo Lopez, filmmaker Jeffrey Jeturian, theater director Raffy Tejada, and Ms. Marfil herself.

The mix of new writers with established directors and acting troupes made for a bold combination of film and theater perspectives, displaying onscreen facets of Philippine history, corruption, social media, clashing ideologies, and the youth’s often overwhelmed yet strong fighting spirit.

Under the theme “Maghayag at Lumikha,” the five works emerged as such:

How to Make an Effective Campaign Ad

Directed by Roman Perez, Jr. and written by Quiel Dela Cruz

A sinister story about two ad-makers working for an imprisoned politician, played by Soliman Cruz. It follows the two youths’ efforts to film the incarcerated man for an ad for his bid to run for public office. Eventually, it takes a turn for the worse after a well-crafted buildup in the universe of the prison where the politician reigns supreme.

No Trespassing

Directed by Julius Dela Peña and Dada Grifon and written by Ms. Grifon

The film, based on Ms. Grifon’s own experience immersing herself in the farmlands as part of a non-government organization, follows two media professionals filming the plight of farmers. As they are under threat of violence from corrupt authorities, the two leads grapple with their ability to do something about the horrific, heartbreaking situation.

When A Manananggal Loves A Man

Directed by Niel Arkhe Azcuna and written by Raymund Barcelon

Arguably the heart of the anthology, this Gen Z-centered story tells of the love between a young manananggal (a mythical Filipino monster) and an ex-thief from Tondo. It cleverly portrays feelings of being trapped by older, traditional systems as the two lovers are kept from each other. Of all the works, it is the most hopeful.

Libro For Ransom

Directed by Gab Hernandez and written by Ralph Morales

The title says it all: the film follows TV journalists researching the time Jose Rizal’s original manuscripts were stolen for ransom in 1961. It shows the potential of social media platforms in the modern-day landscape where fake news and short attention spans threaten the value of history.

Quarantine 5

Directed by Sari Saysay and written by Andrew Estacio

This final work in the anthology is the most upfront about its depiction of the youth’s state of mind. It follows a group of friends who try to reconnect during the pandemic via video chat. As they uncover the growing rifts among them and the wildly varying struggles they face in a highly fragmented world, they try to keep their group together.

Festival director Ms. Marfil likened the Shoutout Pinas anthology to the president’s recent State of the Nation Address: “This is ‘SONY’ — the state of the nation’s youth.”

Tickets for the Aug. 10 screening at Cinemalaya are available via Ticketworld. For more information on Pelikulove, visit www.pelikulove.com or follow Pelikulove’s official Facebook Page. — Brontë H. Lacsamana