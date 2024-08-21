Arts & Culture (08/21/24)

1 of 5

Authors signing Duterte-China book

CAMILLE Elemia and Rappler’s Marites Vitug will have a book signing for their recently published book, Unrequited Love: Duterte’s China Embrace. The 1st print of their book had sold out, and they are now on their 2nd print run. The book signing will be held on Aug. 23, 3 p.m., at the Ateneo de Manila University – Rockwell Campus Amphitheater, Makati. Admission is free. Copies of the book are also available during the event for P550 each. To register for the event and reserve copies, interested parties may fill out the following form: https://forms.gle/5Uje84AQFa96HB5i6

Stephanie Syjuco solo debut in Manila at Silverlens

UPCOMING at Silverlens Manila is “Inherent Vice,” a solo exhibition by Stephanie Syjuco, opening on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. Having explored American museums and institutional archives for representations of the Philippines during the American occupation, Ms. Syjuco’s works, featuring documentary photographs, attempt to deny the colonizers control of the narrative. Her latest exhibit uses images from the late 1960s to 1972 from the photo-morgue of the now defunct Manila Chronicle newspaper housed in the Lopez Museum and Library archives. Her layered visual composites acknowledge the fragmented way in which Filipinos remember history. The show runs at Silverlens Manila from Aug. 29 to Oct. 5.

Mula sa Buwan is back for a limited run

THE AWARD-WINNING original Filipino hit musical Mula sa Buwan has returned. At the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati, two of its lead stars are reprising their roles: Myke Salomon as Cyrano and his real-life partner Gab Pangilinan as Roxane. MC Dela Cruz will portray the character of Christian. Having bagged Best Musical and Best Stage Direction for a Musical at the Aliw Awards and Outstanding Original Score at the Gawad Buhay Awards followings its 2022 staging, the musical about love and defiance is back under the supervision of director-playwright Pat Valera, under the Barefoot Theatre Collective. Mula sa Buwan runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 8, with ticket prices ranging from P999 to P3,599 available via TicketWorld.

CCP art collection goes to Bencab Museum

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) in partnership with the BenCab Museum in Baguio launches two new exhibitions: “Visions on Paper” and “Chronicles in Ink: Philippine Printmaking through the Decades,” at the museum’s Sepia Gallery and Gallery Indigo, respectively. They are on view until September. Both traveling exhibitions aim to showcase significant works of Filipino visual artists from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection. “Visions on Paper” presents selected works by National Artists of the Philippines while “Chronicles in Ink: Philippine Printmaking through the Decades” presents a sampling of the art of contemporary printmaking in the Philippines.

Pinoy folklore in Rep’s Jepoy and the Magic Circle

REPERTORY Philippines’ upcoming production, Jepoy and the Magic Circle, will center on a friendly troupe of Filipino mythical creatures — tikbalang, kapre, and engkanto — as they fight for their home. Repertory Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA) will present the show starting Oct. 5, also marking the company’s first show to be staged at its new home, the REP Theater at Citywalk, Eastwood City, Quezon City. Directed by Joy Virata, the interactive fantasy musical for children is based on the Palanca Award-winning short story “The Magic Circle” by Gilda Cordero Fernando. The English adaptation is written by the award-winning playwright and director Rody Vera, marking his first collaboration with REP. Ejay Yatco serves as the musical director.

NCCA celebrates master weaver Magdalena Gamayo

THE BIRTH centennial of Manlilikha ng Bayan Magdalena Gamayo, held at the Plaza del Norte Convention Center in Ilocos Norte, honored the revered master weaver’s life and contributions early in August. With the theme “Ang Inabel ni Magdalena Gamayo: Sinapupunan ng Ugnayang Pampamayanan,” the event was a convergence of cultural performances and tributes, marking a historic occasion as the first centennial celebration of a living GAMABA Awardee, also known as Nana Dalen.

Security Bank offers ArteFino access

IN a partnership with ArteFino, Security Bank celebrates local craftsmanship at the four-day fair from Aug. 22 to 25. Security Bank debit and credit cardholders will enjoy free access to ArteFino. Shoppers are also invited to apply for Security Bank Gold Circle, an exclusive membership program for VIP banking. Over 100 curated local designers and artist-entrepreneurs will be at the fair, taking place at The Fifth at Rockwell in Power Plant Mall, Makati City. Themed “Ka-PAMANA,” the 2024 ArteFino Fair aims to promote Philippine heritage, craft, and legacy while welcoming new voices into the community.