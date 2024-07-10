Arts & Culture (07/10/24)

1 of 6

Jethro Jocson solo exhibition at Alliance Française

WITH a palette of vibrant colors, playful textures, and nostalgic motifs, the exhibit “Resurrect” by Jethro R. Jocson acts as a portal to the past and a bridge to the present self and beyond. By utilizing whimsical and childlike elements that evoke memories of childhood, he invites the audience to re-examine what possible new meanings or feelings they can derive from their unique and personal experiences. “Resurrect” is open for public viewing until July 24 at the Alliance Française de Manille Gallery, 209 Nicanor Garcia St., Makati City.

Pop art group exhibit at Imahica Art

IMAHICA Art is opening a group show titled “Neon Dreams: Through the Prism” on July 13 at 4 p.m. It will explore pop art in traditional and digital media with cultural reflections in vibrant and striking colors. The contemporary Filipino artists in the exhibit are Alver de Ocampo, Astrid Anabo, Obags, Genzel San Jose, J.Iimayo, J Simo Bello, JOLY BEART!, Joyce Igancio, KRING, Miclcee, Mr. E, Mustache Boii, and Nantz Matienzo. “Neon Dreams: Through the Prism” will run until July 31 at Imahica Art Gallery, 2A Lee Gardens, Shaw Blvd., Mandaluyong.

Filipino children’s book talents celebrated

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP), in collaboration with the Philippine Board on Books for Young People (PBBY), celebrates National Children’s Book Day this July. This year, the PBBY-Salanga Prize recognizes the literary brilliance of Eric R. Roxas for his book entitled Monina’s Many Moles that transcends boundaries and inspires young minds. Meanwhile, illustrator Marcus Vito Z. Nada receives the PBBY-Alcala Prize for his artistic prowess in enriching the world of children’s literature with captivating visuals. The celebration and awarding ceremony are scheduled for July 16, starting at 9:30 a.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP’s Blackbox Theater), featuring a musical performance by Ginger Karganilla and Billy Joel del Rosario, composed by Greg Zuniega; storytelling by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) puppeteer; and the unveiling of new children’s books. The Payapa book fair will be held at the basement level of the venue. To join the festivities, a children’s book must be donated to the registration desk on the day of the event.

Theater play shop for kids at AFM

THE ALLIANCE Française de Manille (AFM) and Kalipayan Education will be holding ThéÂRTelier, a theater play shop for children ages six to 11 starting on July 23 at AFM. The workshop aims to develop the children’s communication and collaboration skills through modern, experimental, and improvisational theater techniques. The nine-day workshop concludes with a recital at the AFM Multipurpose Hall on Aug. 3. It costs P16,500 for the entire workshop and recital. For an early bird rate, participants can register until July 14.

Dancers spotlight feminism, gender oppression

A SERIES of performances titled Cycles: From Conversations to Choreography are meant to shed light on feminism and misogynistic issues. The 75-minute mixed bill repertoire will unveil original and innovative dance styles inspired by the narratives of systemic oppression experienced by female adolescents in the Philippines. It will showcase the contemporary and open-style choreographies of the Dance Program students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). Cycles: From Conversations to Choreography will be held on July 19 at 6 p.m. and July 20 at 1 and 6 p.m. at the 5th Floor Theater of the Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are available for P500 at rb.gy/0q7wzw.

Virgin Labfest announces plays for 20th edition

AFTER the successful three-week run of its 19th edition, the Virgin Labfest has announced the 12 new plays culled from over 200 submissions that it will be presenting next year. Co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation Inc. (TP) and the Writer’s Bloc, Inc., the playwrights festival of untried, untested, and unstaged plays announces the new “virgin” plays, namely: Minating ni Mariah ang Manto ng Mommy ni Mama Mary by Eljay Castro Deldoc, Unang Araw by Ivan Villacorta Gentolizo, Anniversary by Nelsito Gomez, Ang Problema sa Trolley by Imuthis (Harvey Rebaya Sallador), Mga Magindara sa Siyudad by Chris Joseph Junio, Mommy G by Jobert Grey Landeza, Don’t Meow for Me, Catriona by Ryan Machado, Presidential Suite 2 by Siege Malvar, The Late Mr. Palma by Rolin Migyuel Cadallo Obina, The Orphan and the Rat by Liane Carlo R. Suelan, Polar Coordinates by Ade Valenzona, and TBT: Takbo, Batang Tondo by Mikaella Yoj.

Double win for Manila Symphony Jr. Orchestra

THE MANILA Symphony Junior Orchestra (MSJO) has topped two international competitions in Europe. First it won the Gold Prize and Grand Prix at the 6th Bratislava International Music Festival in Slovakia on July 4, then on July 7 it won First Place, with Outstanding Success for String Orchestra Category at the 16th Summa Cum Laude International Music Festival in Vienna, Austria. Asian orchestras did well at the Austrian festival, with first place also awarded to the Hsing Lung String Orchestra from Taiwan while 2nd place went to the Hong Kong Youth Strings and the Taipei Municipal Zhongzheng Junior High School, and 3rd Place going to the Singapore National Youth String Orchestra. The MSJO is currently on tour in Europe and will return to the Philippines on July 13. The 2024 European Tour of the MSJO was sponsored by Standard Insurance.