THE ALLURE of the Broadway musical Once on This Island emerges from a community marked by a class divide — not too dissimilar from the world today — making it a fine choice for a 1980s play to bring to modern audiences.

Once on This Island, written for the stage by Lynn Ahrens and based on a Caribbean-set retelling of The Little Mermaid, is set on a French Antilles tropical island in the 1920s. It follows peasant girl Ti Moune who falls in love with the wealthy boy Daniel, despite the two being from two different social classes: the dark-skinned descendants of African slaves and the light-skinned descendants of French colonizers.

For director Robbie Guevara, the musical’s striking narrative of family, humanity, and community deserves a larger Filipino audience.

“Only few theater companies active today can bring back classic musicals. We will revive this one in a way that will not just educate the younger generation, but also help them see how theater has evolved. We’ll present it with a contemporary feel, even if it was written in 1985,” said Mr. Guevara at a July 30 press preview of the musical.

While 9 Works Theatrical was wary of the “deluge of theater shows this year that might exhaust the market,” they decided to push through with a staging of Once on This Island.

A LARGE CAST

The musical was last staged in the 1990s when the material was still new. This time, a mix of old and new faces will be taking on an expanded cast of 15 to highlight the tremendous, village-set dance pieces.

Thea Astley and Angela Ken will alternate as Ti Moune while Sam Concepcion and Jef Flores take turns playing Daniel. Lorenz Martinez stars as Papa Ge; Shiela Valderrama-Martinez and Jasmine Fitzgerald alternate as Erzulie; Garrett Bolden as Agwe, Radha as Asaka; Lani Ligot as Mama Euralie; Noel Rayos and Raul Montesa as Tonton Julian; Shanaia Gomez and Krystal Kane as Andrea; PJ Rebullida as Armand. Jonjon Martin, Sam Libao, Jordan Andrews, and Fay Castro play the Storytellers, and Bianca Estacio and Reese Iso alternate as Little Ti Moune.

“We cast these people based on the story that calls a lot of singing and dancing, a lot of diversity in looks. You have a village representing a nation, so we really want to showcase as much as we can,” Mr. Guevara said.

For Ms. Astley, who just came from 9 Works Theatrical’s staging of Rent, being part of Once on This Island has been her dream ever since she was fortunate enough to see the 2017 revival on Broadway. She will be taking on the lead character, Ti Moune.

“In my first year at Ateneo blueREP, I auditioned with the [Once on this Island] song ‘Waiting for Life.’ This is really a dream role of mine,” she explained. “I can never fully claim to know the experience of Ti Moune, of the peasants, of black people, but I know what it’s like to be looked down upon because you’re darker.”

Ms. Ken, who alternates as Ti Moune, said that she only learned of the musical when the role came up. “The hunger to get the role was there because the story of Ti Moune is very relevant to our generation,” she said.

A UNIQUE SETTING

Although Once on This Island is set in the island of Martinique in the French Antilles part of the Caribbean, it is easy to draw a lot of parallels with Philippine culture, according to scenographer Mio Infante.

“They followed the European dress and adapted it to the tropical weather, which is also what we did. We’ll just underline several things that will set it apart so that the market here wouldn’t see that it’s too Filipino,” he said.

With themes of family and community sure to resonate with theater audiences, the cast agreed it was important to convey the central message of the musical — love.

Mr. Concepcion and Mr. Flores, who alternate as Daniel, said that they are determined to play their shared role well, even while they balance it with a different production they also star in (PETA’s One More Chance the Musical).

“Once on This Island shows us that love is stronger than death. It goes on even when we’re gone,” said Mr. Concepcion.

For the direction of the musical, Mr. Guevara noted that “issues of race and class being prevalent even today” motivated them to make the production a continuous education for audiences.

“The message is universal. Music is very communicative of emotion and this show has an endearing way of using that to show the value of humanity, community, and family,” he said.

“It’s probably my second favorite musical after Les Miserables.”

Once on This Island will have performances from Sept. 6 to 29 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza in Makati. Tickets are now available via ticket2me.net. — Brontë H. Lacsamana