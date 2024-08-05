SPANISH porcelain brand Lladró celebrates both the classic and contemporary in their latest limited-edition figurines — Batman, Stormtrooper, and new renditions of their famed collection, The Guest.

The Valencia-based company is known for its masterfully handcrafted porcelain pieces, each modeled to perfection by their in-house sculptors and artisans. Since their founding in 1953, Lladró’s high-end home decorations and lighting, fashion accessories, and prized statuettes have adorned the homes of many families around the world, even becoming valuable hand-me-downs from one generation to another.

While Lladró is well-loved by vintage connoisseurs for their timeless pieces, they have proved the versatility of their artistry by also taking on more modern designs. The brand has expanded their market to the younger demographic by featuring emblematic figures from pop culture.

All the way from Gotham City and the Galactic Empire, Batman and the Stormtrooper star in Lladró’s latest releases. They follow in the footsteps of countless icons, including Darth Vader, Snoopy, Disney princesses, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and more.

Meanwhile, The Guest has remained a classic collection since its inception 10 years ago. Considered Lladró’s “most captivating character,” it is among their most famous pieces to date.

THE DARK KNIGHT ARRIVES

Lladró collaborated with Warner Bros. for the first time to honor the 85th anniversary of DC Comics’ caped crusader, Batman. The character debuted in May 1939 in Detective Comics #2, exponentially rising in popularity since. He has starred in countless comic books, novels, films, animated series, and a variety of other media. His latest appearance is in the 2024 game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Lladró’s Batman is the work of Spanish 3D artist Eva Cuerva, who is also behind Lladró’s Star Wars collection.

The sculpture combines matte and glazed tones of black, with a few touches of gold luster to accentuate Batman’s muscular anatomy and the intricacies of his customary superhero uniform. To give justice to his vigilante character, he perches on one of the iconic gargoyles of Gotham City with his cape blowing in the wind.

Like previous pop culture pieces, Batman is a limited-edition Lladró figurine. He is ready to jump into action and into the homes of the lucky 500 who grab this special release.

STORMTROOPER INVASION

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as Lladró introduces their seventh addition to the collection — the Stormtrooper.

Launched in 2019, the Star Wars collection pays tribute to some of the saga’s prominent characters, including Grogu, Princess Leia, Ahsoka Tano, Rey, and Queen Amidala. Darth Vader was a fan favorite, selling out within three months after its release, said Lladró Sales Director Roberto Marco Andreu.

The Stormtrooper is glazed in white porcelain and accented with black and gray tones. It has their signature E-11 Blaster Rifle on hand, crafted with matte black porcelain. The piece also comes with a base featuring an identifying plaque and its edition number.

An army of 1,138 limited-edition Stormtroopers is waiting for their new owners. The number is a nod to Star Wars creator George Lucas’ first feature film, THX 1138.

WELCOMING A NEW GUEST

The Guest is a Lladró classic that has taken on many faces, colors, and interpretations. The figurine is characterized by its bear-like head and a small body wearing what seems to be a pair of sweats.

Designed by Jaime Hayon, its distinct shape is a blank canvas on which many artists have expressed their creativity and personality. Paul Smith, Tim Biskup, Devilrobots, and Gary Baseman were only some who have tried their hand at decorating their own Guest.

“Understanding, appreciating and learning from artisanship has always been a crucial part of my work, which is a mix of tradition and culture. To preserve this source of learning it is necessary to couple it with design, with a view to advancing artisan techniques and to contextualizing their value in the present,” said Hayon.

The Guest is symbolic of Lladró’s commitment to diversity in their craft. The concoction of cultures in the brand’s collections proves their dedication to honoring the classic and embracing modernity.

The new Lladro figurines are found in Rustan’s Makati. — Chelsea Visto