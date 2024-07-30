Filipino achievements outside the Olympics

1 of 2

AS ALL the focus on Sunday was on how the Pinoys did in the Olympics — with gymnast Carlos “Caloy” Yulo in particular making the all-around final — not to be overlooked are the achievements of other homegrown talents around the world.

KIM CHIU IN SEOUL

In the realm of television stardom, Filipino actress Kim Chiu has been named Outstanding Asian Star by the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 for her recent role as the complex Juliana Lualhati in the hit drama Linlang.

Ms. Chiu posted the news on her Instagram account on Sunday. “I am lost for words… beyond thankful, grateful, and extremely happy!!! I can’t believe this is happening,” she said in her post. She went on to thank ABS-CBN, Dreamscape, and her co-stars Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman.

The actress bested five other nominees in the category: Thai actors Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and Poompat Iam-samang, Malaysian actress Emily Chan, Singaporean actor Desmond Tan, and Indonesian actress Ochi Rosdiana.

Ms. Chiu will receive her trophy at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 awards ceremony at the KBS Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on Sept. 25.

BINI AT THE KCON LA

Girl group BINI made history as the first P-pop group to perform at the KCON LA 2024, a three-day music festival in Los Angeles, California. The event is known as the world’s largest K-pop music festival.

BINI performed their newly released single, “Cherry on Top,” on July 28 and drew cheers from the crowd. Maloi, Stacey, Aiah, Sheena, Gwen, Colet, and Mikha also gave a shoutout to Jhoanna, the only member unable to join due to what ABS-CBN described in a statement as “unanticipated health issues.”

The group’s upcoming concert in the Philippines is Grand BINIVerse, which will be held for two nights on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Araneta Coliseum. — BHL