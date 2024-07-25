Typhoon Carina donations

PRIVATE and public organizations are currently collecting donations for those affected by the heavy rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the monsoon.

Celebrity chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou is calling for donations of rice, bottled water, and canned goods; as well as manpower to prepare hot meals. Donations can be dropped off at Azadore Restaurant, at 111 Sct. Fernandez cor. Sct. Torillo, Quezon City

Also in Quezon City, the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay UP Campus is calling for donations for families already evacuated to the Pook Dagohoy court. One may call the SK contact number 0985-246-8346 for more details.

Meanwhile, Kadamay is collecting in-kind donations at 12-A Kasiyahan St. at Don Antonio Heights, Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City, with contact number 0907-839-9840. — JLG