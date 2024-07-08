ACCORDING to Cosmopolitan magazine, supermodel Gigi Hadid (and probably, her cohorts) is hooked on Korean skincare brand Dr. Jart+. Now Filipinos can pamper themselves like Gigi, because the brand was just launched in the Philippines.

In an event on the first day of July in Makati, the brand, bought by beauty giant The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., was officially launched in the country. It is currently sold at Watsons and LOOK At Me stores, and its products cost between P300 to P2,250.

The brand commands a bit of a steep price, but perhaps the brand’s history gives some sense why.

While BB cream was first developed in the 1960s in Germany as a way to protect the skin of dermatology patients, it has been mainstreamed for use in Korea (and later, around the world) as a lighter alternative to foundation. That was the handiwork of Dr. Jart+, which was founded in 2005, thus igniting one of the sparks of the Korean beauty wave.

At the event, guests were taken across a room lit by red light, then to a room lit in green, symbolizing how the products help with skin sensitivity, and reducing redness. This is one of the promises of one of their hero products, Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30. It helps correct redness and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors like the sun’s rays and pollution.

The Cicapair collection (it also includes cleanser and Intensive Soothing Repair Gel Cream) is made with tiger grass from Asian wetlands and other lab-tested cica skincare ingredients.

Other collections include the Ceramidin collection (with ceramides, panthenol, and glycerin), the Vital Hydra Solution collection (with Hyaluronic Acid and Pentavitin), and finally, Dr. Jart+’s Every Sun Day Sunscreen collection. — JLG