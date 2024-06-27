NESPRESSO is launching a new color and flavors fit for the summer (in Europe at least) with the Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection. Inspired by destinations like the French Riviera, the Greek Islands, and the Balkan Peninsula, the colorful summer collection is designed to smell, taste, and look like a dream holiday.

Nespresso enlisted the color experts at Pantone Color Institute to create a sensorial palette that echoes iconic Mediterranean seaside towns, starring a hero Mandarin Orange shade for the Vertuo Pop and Essenza Mini machines, available for a limited time only. Colors like Habanero Gold, Muskmelon, Aquarelle, and Blue Iolite are seen in other accessories.

The Mediterranean-inspired, limited-edition coffee collection is designed to be enjoyed over ice. These include Sunny Almond Vanilla flavor for Vertuo, a smooth and refreshing flavored coffee with a light-roast blend of Arabicas, reminiscing of a cruise into a Mediterranean summer. This new flavored coffee comes in collectable Habanero Gold packaging, designed in collaboration with Pantone and featuring the Pantone chip to add an extra touch of sunshine.

Now mainstays in Nespresso’s summer collections, the Coconut Flavor for Original and Tropical Coconut Flavor for Vertuo, continue to add an exotic spin to summer days.

Actress and model Solenn Heussaff, the celebrity guest for the Nespresso launch event at Bonifacio Global City on June 13, told us how she liked her coffee: “I like it hot. And I take it with oat milk, usually.”

“Though I do love my classic coffees, I think it’s nice to experiment every now and then,” she said about Nespresso’s new selections.

Earlier this year, Nespresso opened its latest boutique in TriNoma in Quezon City. This brings the number of their boutiques to seven, including their first outpost outside Metro Manila at Ayala Center Cebu, which opened in 2022. As for other areas, “Right now, we’re serving our customers outside Metro Manila through the website,” said Millet Valdez, Head of Marketing for Novateur Coffee Concepts Inc. (Nespresso Philippines). “We’re focused on perfecting our internal processes to be able to serve a market that’s outside Metro Manila. The next expansion plans outside of Metro Manila would be Pampanga, definitely… and then Davao. In key cities in the Philippines, we want to be there as well.”

The Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer Collection launches on this month online at www.nespresso.ph and in Nespresso boutiques in Power Plant Mall, One Bonifacio High Street, Robinsons Magnolia, TriNoma, The Podium, SM Mall of Asia, and Ayala Center Cebu. — JL Garcia