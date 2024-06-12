Arts & Culture (06/12/24)

1 of 5

Exhibit honors Albert Avellana

SIX artists come together in the exhibit “Same House, Different Time” in a tribute to the late gallerist and curator Albert Avellana. Each year on June 12, Mr. Avellana, the former president of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc., celebrated his birthday with an exhibit opening at Avellana Art Gallery. The Pasay gallery, which he referred to in an interview as a “living, evolving space for the creative spirit,” would be abuzz with energy as friends, family, art patrons and collectors, and artists spill through its doors in anticipation of new, interesting works and a lively, vibrant party that he was known for. This year, almost two years since his passing, six of his artists who have called Avellana Art Gallery their home literally or figuratively, come together in a show in honor of Avellana who would have turned 61. The two-part exhibit entitled “Same House, Different Time” features pieces by Eugene Jarque, Mac Valdezco, Lexygius Calip, Lynyrd Paras, Ryan Rubio, and Joey Cobcobo. The exhibit starts at the upper gallery rooms featuring mostly old works representing their early encounters with Mr. Avellana. The works in the main gallery conclude the show, featuring their more recent works. The pieces — a mix of paintings, prints, and sculptures — are a tribute to Avellana and how his encouragement and support allowed them to experiment, explore, and navigate their own creative journeys. “Same House, Different Time” opens on June 12 at the Avellana Art Gallery, 2680 F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City, with opening cocktails at 6 p.m.

ArtistSpace holds a blue group exhibit

RENEW your view of blue in this color-centered exhibition that features 25 of the most notable names in contemporary Philippine art. In “The Imperative of Blue,” opening on June 12 at 6 p.m. at ArtistSpace, practitioners of various thematic, stylistic, and conceptual persuasions delve into the properties of blue, not only for its visual weight and feeling, but also its deep implications in culture, history, and the topography of self. The group show will be on view from June 12 to 25 at the ArtistSpace, located at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. The roster of artists includes Art de Leon, Billie Jean, Dale Bagtas, Demet Dela Cruz, Dex Fernandez, Don Bryan Bunag, Isko Andrade, Johanna Helmuth, Julieanne Ng, Julius Redillas, Kadin Tiu, Katrina Cuenca, Lao Lianben, Lindslee, Luis Antonio Santos, Lynyrd Paras, Marina Cruz, Mark Andy Garcia, Mars Bugaoan, Neil Pasilan, Plet Bolipata, Raffy T. Napay, Ronald Caringal, Sonny Tolentino, and Winna Go. The exhibit is curated by Carlomar Arcangel Daoana and co-presented with Arcadia Art Gallery. The gallery is open daily from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Araneta City holds Independence Day celebration

THIS June, Araneta City is throwing a grand celebration to mark the 126th anniversary of the country’s independence from colonial rule. Among the activities of the We Are Juan celebration is the Musika ni Juan concert at Gateway Mall 2 on June 12 featuring SB19’s leader and main rapper Pablo. Visitors to Ali Mall on the same day can listen to a marching band breathing new life to a few beloved classics. Meanwhile, visitors can catch the last day of the “Amorsolo Lego Art Exhibit” at Gateway Mall 1. On view are works by Amorsolo rendered in Lego cubes, conducted in partnership with the Pinoy Lego User Group (LUG). Also on June 12, Ali Mall hosts the bazaar Proudly Original Products of Quezon City, featuring a wide array of trinkets, accessories, and food items that are 100% Pinoy-made. There is also an online contest on Araw ng Kalayaan. Those who are named after a hero or share the same name with one of the country’s notable forebearers have a chance to win a prize through Araneta City’s digital promo. Check out the post on Araneta City’s Facebook page and follow the instructions for a chance to be one of 70 winners of an Independence Day surprise. To know more about the latest promos, activities, and events at Araneta City, visit www.aranetacity.com.

Intramuros Tourist Center opens

THE NEW Intramuros Tourist Center was inaugurated on June 9 by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos. It is located inside the rebuilt San Ignacio Church inside Intramuros at the corner of Arzobispo and Anda Streets. Reconstruction of the church, which was destroyed during World War II along with most of the walled city, started in 2013, with the completed Mission House and partially rebuilt church used as venues for the Manila Biennale in 2018. The Mission House is now the home of the ecclesiastical collection of the Intramuros Administration. The newly opened Intramuros Tourist Center is funded by the Office of the President in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DoT) and other government agencies. The center includes a museum on the history of the area, from precolonial times to the Spanish colonial era when Intramuros was the seat of government, to the destruction brought by World War II, and onward to the current and future development of this Walled City. The tourist center will be manned by DoT-trained tour guides and tourism front liners. Tourists can access guided tour information, details about ongoing events and activities within Intramuros, and services provided by the Intramuros Administration. The tourist center will soon form part of the Hop-On-Hop-Off Manila Cultural Hub. It will open its doors to the public for free starting June 12, the country’s 126th Independence Day, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

K-culture events in June and July

THE KOREAN Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) has a series of K-culture events lined up for June and July. From traditional performances and webtoon exhibits to K-drama concerts and K-pop festivities, there’s something for every K-culture enthusiast. The Cebu leg of the K-Culture Next Door: 2024 Korean Festival will be held on June 15 and 16 at the SM Seaside City Cebu, kicking off with an opening ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Sky Hall, with festivities running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Highlights include performances by the Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company, the K-Tigers fusion taekwondo team, and the University of Cebu Dance Company. Explore the evolving world of Korean webtoons at the K-Comics World Tour, running from June 21 to Aug. 10 at the Groundspace Gallery, The M in BGC, Taguig. Entrance is free, and no registration is required. A Webtoon workshop will be held on the opening date, June 21. Interested participants may register until June 14 through: bit.ly/KComicsWorkshop. Then there is the OST Symphony: K-drama in Concert featuring the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra” on June 29, 2p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater, Manila. Reserve seats at bit.ly/ostsymphony. The July events include the KPOP Academy, which interested applicants can register for until June 13 via bit.ly/KPOPAcademy; Everyone’s KPOP: Manila on July 6 at the Mega Fashion Hall, SM Megamall, which is dedicated to all K-pop and non-K-pop fans, featuring the annual Kpop Cover Dance Festival, and surprise performances.

Instituto Cervantes brings writer Garcia Jambrina to PHL

AFTER meeting Filipino novelist Dean Francis Alfaro on June 11 at the UP Vargas Museum, to explore how the fusion of genres like science fiction, fantasy, and history can craft literature that captivates readers and delves into the human condition, as part of BENENGELI 2024, a literature festival spanning 12 cities worldwide, renowned Spanish author Luis García Jambrina will have a second activity in Manila. As part of the collateral activities of the exhibition Nebrija en Filipinas, on June 13, at Instituto Cervantes, the Spanish writer will give a talk on his novel El manuscrito de niebla, a work that traces the steps of the humanist Antonio de Nebrija, fighter against barbarism. Register for free at https://forms.office.com/e/e1qCrctaCW. These events are organized by Instituto Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines and the University of the Philippines, with the support of PTC-Philippine Transmarine Carriers. For more information, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website (http://manila.cervantes.es) or its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

Decipher abstractions at The M

THE LECTURE series M Conversations presents “Deciphering Meaning in Abstraction” which will see Dominic Mangila, an artist and academic, discussing works from The M’s ongoing exhibit, “Wild: Women Abstractionists on Nature.” The talk will be held on June 15, 2 p.m, at the 2nd floor foyer of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in the Mariano K. Tan Centre, 30th St., BGC, Taguig. Attendance to the talk is free with an all-access pass entry ticket. For inquiries e-mail visits@metropolitanmuseummanila.org.