CARL JOSEPH E. Papa’s animated film Iti Mapukpukaw emerged victorious at the 47th Gawad Urian awards ceremony held on June 8, winning Best Picture, Best Animation, and Best Sound.

Mr. Papa said while accepting the award that the win is “bittersweet” because it talks about “abuse and trauma.”

“Para ito sa lahat ng binawian ng pagkakataon na magsalita ng kanilang katotohanan (This is for all those who never got the opportunity to speak their truths),” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Dwein R. Baltazar’s realist love story Third World Romance bagged the most awards, namely Best Director, Best Production Design, Best Music, and Best Actress for Charlie Dizon.

“Hiling ko po na magkuwento pa po tayo ng para sa masa at tungkol sa kanila. At sana po magkaroon din po sila ng way talaga na mapanood ang mga pelikulang ginagawa natin (My wish is for us to continue making stories for and about the masses. Hopefully there will be a way for them to watch the movies that we make),” said Ms. Baltazar in her acceptance speech.

She added that lowering the prices of movie tickets will help bring these stories back to the people.

Jun Robles Lana’s psychological thriller About Us But Not About Us won Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Romnick Sarmenta while Sheron Dayoc’s dark coming-of-age film The Gospel of the Beast won Best Editing and Best Supporting Actor for Ronnie Lazaro.

The Gawad Urian, one of the most prestigious film awards in the country, is considered the local counterpart to the New York Film Critics’ Circle.

The 47th Gawad Urian Awards were held on June 8 at De La Salle University’s Henry Sy, Sr. Hall in Manila. The annual film awards are given by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a group of film critics. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

This year’s winners are:

Best Picture — Iti Mapukpukaw

Best Director — Dwein R. Baltazar (Third World Romance)

Best Actress — Charlie Dizon (Third World Romance)

Best Actor — Romnick Sarmenta (About Us but Not About Us)

Best Supporting Actress — Dolly de Leon (Ang Duyan ng Magiting)

Best Supporting Actor — Ronnie Lazaro (The Gospel of the Beast)

Best Screenplay — Jun Robles Lana (About Us But Not About Us)

Best Cinematography — Carlo C. Mendoza, (Gomburza)

Best Documentary — Baon sa Biyahe by James Magnaye

Best Short Film — Hito by Stephen Lopez

Best Editing — Lawrence Ang (The Gospel of the Beast)

Best Production Design — Eoro Yves Francisco (Third World Romance)

Best Music — Vincent de Jesus (Third World Romance)

Best Sound — Lamberto Casas, Jr. and Alex Tomboc (Iti Mapukpukaw)

Best Animation — Iti Mapukpukaw by Carl Joseph E. Papa

Natatatanging Gawad Urian — Ms. Hilda Koronel