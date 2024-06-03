PROPS and memorabilia from several Hollywood movies will go up for auction on June 12 to 14 in Los Angeles, with bids accepted globally (that means you too can get in on the fun). The auction, called “Hollywood Legends: Danger, Disaster and Disco,” will be held by Julien’s Auctions, in partnership with Turner Classic Movies (TCM). The catalogue is up and running at juliensauctions.com.

The auction house is quite famous for trading in celebrity memorabilia: an auction held earlier this year sold off a Jacques Azagury gown worn by the late Diana, Princess of Wales for $1.14 million. That is still dwarfed by their 2016 sale of the dress actress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to the assassinated US president John F. Kennedy, which sold for $4.8 million, still the most expensive dress sold at auction (infamously worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala).

Up for auction this season is the illuminated dance floor used by John Travolta when he starred in 1977’s film Saturday Night Fever. “The base of the floor is constructed of a wooden frame divided between 12 separate sections. The exterior of the wooden frame is painted black. Each section contains 24 illuminating bulbs in their individual compartment. In total, the floor features 288 bulbs that illuminate in a pattern governed by a NESS CL-2400 Light Control Center. Fully assembled, the dance floor measures over 24 feet long and 16 feet wide,” said the website. Estimates currently run from $200,000 to $300,000.

There are over 70 lots in the auction from the Star Wars movies, with the highest estimate placed at $40,000 to $60,000, for an Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot helmet, used in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The highest estimates in the auction are commanded by props used in more recent films in the Star Wars franchise: Daisy Ridley’s staff has an estimate price between $25,000 to $30,000, while Pedro Pascal’s helmet from The Mandalorian has an estimate between $20,000 to $30,000.

Not to worry: one can still own a piece of Star Wars history on a budget. A Lucasfilm vintage shirt is estimated between $100 to $200, while miniature set pieces from Return of the Jedi might go for as low as $600. — JLG