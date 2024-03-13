FILIPINA-Australian artist Marikit Santiago speaks during the announcement of the 2024 La Prairie Art Award, at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, in Sydney, on March 12.

She won for two works, A Seat at the Table (Magulang) and A Seat at the Table (Kapatid). The award — a partnership between the Swiss luxury skincare house La Prairie and the Art Gallery of New South Wales — includes an international art residency, the acquisition of the artworks by the gallery, and attendance at the Art Basel art fair in Switzerland as a guest of La Prairie.

The Sydney-based artist is a three-time Archibald Prize finalist (2016, 2021, 2023). She won the 2020 Sir John Sulman Prize at the Art Gallery for a portrait of her three children. — Reuters