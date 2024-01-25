Dining In/Out (01/25/24)

1 of 6

The Farm gets Halal certification

The Farm at San Benito has attained Halal certification, marking a significant step towards becoming a globally recognized inclusive healing sanctuary. It has Halal certification for its Alive! vegan restaurant and also for its villas, marking The Farm as a Muslim-friendly accommodation destination.

Swagat gets an upgrade

Swagat, known for its authentic home-style Indian Cuisine, recently marked its 20th year with the opening of its new and bigger restaurant in Makati City. Located at the RCI Building along Rada St. in Legazpi Village, it prides itself as authentically Indian with a modern flair, with its mix of traditional cuisine, eclectic flavors, and eye-catching interiors. The new Swagat boasts of an enhanced and streamlined menu with individual appetizers, kebabs, or the more diverse platters including the vegetarian starter platter (an assortment of vegetarian specialties). There is also the chaat platter which features a teaser version of street food favorites from New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai; the non-vegetarian tandoor platter of clay oven-cooked specialties, such as murgh (chicken), mutton, and seafood, which are all meant for sharing. The biryani rice meals are made of basmati rice layered with meat or vegetables marinated in spices, saffron-infused milk, caramelized onions, and aromatic herbs, slow-cooked in the dum style. Staples like tandoor-baked naan, roti, and paratha are still on the menu. For main courses, there’s a variety to choose from including dishes with seafood, masala, paneer, mutton, curries, dal, vegetables, and chicken. A new section is the bar, with the usual Indian beverages, mocktails, and signature cocktails. The meal can end with Komal ki Kulfi, a popsicle-shaped home-made ice cream, named after the woman behind the resto. Visit Swagat on Facebook and Instagram or log on to www.swagatph.com for more information.

Ramen Nagi marks 10th year

In a continuation of its 10th anniversary celebration, Ramen Nagi is launching Series 5 showcasing a collaboration with Musashi-Ya from Japan. Headed by chef Fujisaki, Musashi-ya first opened 25 years ago in Kichijoji, Japan, and has since grown to 10 additional stores, four are in Tokyo and one in Shanghai, China. A major player in the Japanese ramen world, their Iekei-Style Pork Bone Ramen will be available at Ramen Nagi from Jan. 22 to Feb. 28. For updates and announcements, follow @ramennagimanila on Instagram and Ramen Nagi PH on Facebook.

Kenny Rogers brings back Chimichurri Roast

Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Chimichurri Roast is coming back to the menu after its first introduction in 2019. It blends Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Roasted Chicken with the flavors of chimichurri (a green herbal sauce from Latin America). Now available at all Kenny Rogers Roasters branches as Chimichurri Roast Solo B (P305), with quarter roast chicken with chimichurri sauce poured overit, served with a choice of two side dishes including the new Grilled Pineapple, rice, and their signature corn muffin; Chimichurri Grilled Pork Chop Solo B (P400), a marinated pork chop with chimichurri sauce and two side dishes. Kenny Rogers Roasters’ Chimichurri is available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, phone number 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

Saladstop! brings back Saikō

To kickstart the year, SaladStop! has brought back Saikō, a Japanese-inspired protein bowl. It has quinoa, romaine, red and white cabbage, carrots, pickled daikon, edamame, mandarin oranges, and furikake, topped with teriyaki dressing for an umami kick. It’s a protein powerhouse, that is heart-healthy, nut-free, and free from added sugars. Originally launched as a seasonal bowl in July 2023, Saikō quickly became a fan favorite, but will now be part of the Daily Bowls Exclusives menu. Other exclusive creations in the Daily Bowls platform include Cauli-fornia Dreamin’, Yam Thai, and The Refresher. These are available exclusively for Friday deliveries as part of all Daily Bowls subscription plans. To join, visit saladstop.pickup.ph for daily deliveries of SaladStop! Signatures (available as three or five-day meal plans).

Shake Shack Shake returns shake flavor

Shake Shack’s best-selling Chocolate Covered Strawberry shake makes a return to Shake Shack in Manila. It combines chocolate and strawberries in a velvety vanilla frozen custard, and topped with whipped cream, chocolate cookie crumble, and fudge sauce. Customers have a chance to win a prize if they post a selfie or reel of themselves enjoying a Shake Shack meal with the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake, with a caption explaining why these are their favorites. After posting, they must tag @shakeshackph along with four friends. Two winners will each get the chance to enjoy a Shack get-together with their four friends. Five consolation prizes of Shack merch will be awarded. The promo period ends on Feb. 25, and winners will be announced on Feb. 27.

Taco Bell offers new savings

Taco Bell offers savings through it’s Bell Bundle which comes with two Crunchy Tacos, one Nachos Supreme, two Cinnamon Twists, and two 12-ounce servings of soda, all for P459 — originally priced at P549. The Crunchy Taco is made with Taco Bell’s signature crunchy tortilla shell, filled with Mexican-style ground beef, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese. Nachos Supreme has tortilla chips topped with Mexican-style ground beef, diced tomatoes, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, and sour cream. These come with Cinnamon Twists, which are crispy, puffed corn twists sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. The Bell Bundle is available until Jan. 31 only. Available at Taco Bell stores for dine-in and take out or call 8911-1111 for delivery.

Oreos in Dairy Queen’s new Blizzard of the Month

Dairy Queen is focusing on the Oreo cookie for its Blizzards of the Month: Oreo Mudpie Blizzard, made with creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with crushed Oreos and coffee concentrate, and then topped with a whole Oreo cookie; Oreo Caramel Craze Blizzard, vanilla soft serve mixed with crushed Oreos, caramel sauce, cheesecake bits, and a whole Oreo cookie on top; and, Oreo Choco Loco Blizzard,v anilla soft serve mixed with crushed Oreos, brownie pieces, and a whole Oreo cookie on top. There are three more new Oreo-based treats this January: the Oreo Caramel Craze Parfait, made with layers of vanilla soft serve, crushed Oreos, cheesecake bits, and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream and one whole Oreo cookie; the Oreo Blizzard Cake (available in six-inch and eight-inch variants), a 100% ice cream cake made with layers of vanilla soft serve and DQ’s signature fudge and crunch center, finished with white icing, crushed Oreos, and Oreo cookies on top; and the Oreo Blizzard Tin Cake, a 100% ice cream cake made with vanilla soft serve on a crushed Oreos base, and then topped with white icing and even more crushed Oreos. Dairy Queen products are available for take out and delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline and www.dairyqueen.com.ph.

Alliance Française hosts wine tasting

Alliance Française de Manille will host a wine tasting on Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m., at its Bistro Le Coude Rouge, featuring wines imported by Flota Mil. Guests can compare and contrast two red wines from the Languedoc region and learn about wineries in France. Entrance to the event costs P1,680.