Entertainment News (12/15/23)

KAIA to stage first headline concert

THE P-POP group KAIA will hold its first major concert, on Dec. 19 at the Teatrino Promenade in Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan. Dubbed KAIA IS HERE: 1st Solo Concert, the concert will feature the all-girl ensemble performing some of the crowd favorites and new songs live, including individual and group segments made specifically for the fans. Tickets to the concert are available at TicketNet and its physical outlets nationwide. Official merch is also bundled with the tickets.

QCinema Best Short Film to screen in Sundance

THE EXPERIMENTAL sex dramedy Bold Eagle by director Whammy Alcazaren, which won Best Short film at the QCinema International Film Festival 2022, has been selected for Sundance Film Festival 2024’s Midnight Short Film Program. Out of a record 12,000 entries submitted this year, Bold Eagle will be screening alongside 53 other short films in competition. With a running time of 16 minutes, it tells the story of Bold, an “alter” or someone who anonymously posts nudes and performs lascivious acts over the Internet, suffering an existential crisis during the pandemic. Featured in the film are the voices of Gio Gahol and Ricky Davao. Bold Eagle will have its Sundance premiere on Jan. 22, 2024.

Tate McRae releases sophomore album

THE SECOND album of multi-awarded singer-songwriter Tate McRae, Think Later, has been released via RCA Records. With 14 tracks, the new record showcasing Ms. McRae’s vocal talent. It explores the feelings of falling in love and embracing the raw emotions that result. Think Later is executive produced by Ryan Tedder and features writing collaborators and producers including Amy Allen, Jasper Harris, Greg Kurstin, ILYA, Savan Kotecha, and more. It is out now on all streaming platforms.

Bridgerton set for a two-part Season 3

NETFLIX and Shondaland have announced that Bridgerton will return for a third season in 2024. The season will be split into two four-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024. As previously announced, the season will focus on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin.

Imago, Ebe Dancel reveal new song collaboration

TO END 2023 strong, Imago will be dropping a comeback single, “Magbabalik,” featuring one of OPM’s finest vocalists today, Ebe Dancel. The band’s latest song also introduces their new vocalist, the former solo artist Kurei, who is also part of Soupstar Entertainment. Written by Imago’s bassist, Myrene Academia, “Magbabalik” explores themes of loss and redemption. “When we made the demo, we thought it would be great to come and have Ebe sing with Kurei on it. The song is about losing things,” she said in a statement. The collaboration with the former Sugarfree frontman was a natural fit for the band. The song is now out on all streaming platforms.

Hong Kong youth horror series now available on Viu

THE TOP-RATED horror series Left On Read from Hong Kong is now available on Viu Philippines. The 15-episode series tells the story of a group of students who are added by an Admin to a chat group called “Read It or Die.” The Admin forces them to play a killing game wherein they must remove an unknown target; and anyone who fails to reply to the other members’ messages will instantly die. It features Marf Yau and Yoyo Kot, members of the Hong Kong girl group Collar. The Viu app can be downloaded via Apple Store or Play Store for free.