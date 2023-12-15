Stuff To Do (12/15/23)

1 of 2

Araneta City brings back Fiesta Carnival

THE ICONIC Fiesta Carnival, a theme park that characterized Cubao (now Araneta City) in the 1980s and ’90s, is reopening this month in the old Shopwise building and will have rides like bump cars and indoor trains for children and adults alike. The park’s grand opening will be on Dec. 15, attended by Araneta City executives, carnival operators, and Binibining Pilipinas queens, after which there will be a colorful parade of mascots, marching band, clowns, jugglers, stilt walkers.

Big Bad Wolf goes to Davao

THE BIG Bad Wolf (BBW) Book Sale returns to Davao for the third time — marking the last leg of Big Bad Wolf’s 2023 run in the Philippine. It will take place at SMX Convention Center Davao, SM Lanang Premier from Dec. 15 to 23. With its return this holiday season, Metrobank offers the sale with exclusive perks when book shoppers pay using their Metrobank credit and debit card. This is on top of the up to 95% discount they will enjoy on books. The perks include early VIP access, as a Metrobank credit or debit cardholder can enter the book sale on Dec. 14, from noon to 10 p.m., along with one guest. Other perks include a 0% installment payment option for a three-month term with a minimum spend of P3,000 using a Metrobank credit card; dedicated payment lanes for an easier checkout; a chance to be one of the 20 winners of P20,000 cash back (for details, visit https://www.metrobank.com.ph/promos/holiday-cashback-2023 ); and earn up to P4,000 eGCs or GCash credits on any 0% installment spend (register first at mbcpc.co/morewithzeroq4 ).

The Ransom Collective, Bandang Shirley in show

MANILA-based production outfit GNN will be wrapping up the year with their annual year-end event at 123 Block in Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City, on Dec. 15, 7 p.m. onwards. The show will feature some of their favorite collaborators: The Ransom Collective, Oh Flamingo!, SOS, Ang Bandang Shirley, and Ciudad. Early bird tickets are currently on sale for P700 for a limited time only. Regular/door tickets will be available for P800. Slots can be secured via this link: bit.ly/gnnyep23.

Yuchengco Museum hosts guitar quartet concert

THE CHRISTMAS concert Paskong Cuerdas will take place on Dec. 16, 4 p.m., in the YSpace at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati. For the benefit of Family Wellness Center Foundation, Inc., it is presented by the Yuchengco Museum and the Guitar Friends. The PIMA Guitar Quartet and soprano Stefanie Quintin will perform festive tunes in time for the Christmas season. Tickets cost P750 while students, seniors, PWDs, Yuchengco employees, and embassy employees in RCBC Plaza can enter for P550.

BP, Pintô Art Museum collaborate on a holiday art exhibit

BALLET PHILIPPINES (BP) and Pintô Art Museum have partnered for a special art exhibit featuring the work of 35 contemporary Filipino artists. The exhibit, titled “Ballet in Pintô,” will premier on the gala night of Ballet Philippines’ Christmas Fairytales on Dec. 15. The lobby of The Theatre at Solaire will be transformed into an art space where visual arts and dance meet. Pintô Founder Dr. Joven Cuanang and artist/curator Ferdie Montemayor commissioned 35 contemporary Filipino artists to produce paintings and sculptures that will feature the company’s dancers. Last July, Pintô invited the Ballet Philippines dancers to the museum’s Academy Room for a special day of art and dance. The afternoon provided the artists an opportunity to meet and study their subjects. As the dancers performed excerpts from Christmas Fairytales, the artists made studies for their eventual works. The finished works will be on exhibit from Dec. 15 to 17, during Ballet Philippine’s performances of Christmas Fairytales. The proceeds earned from the upcoming exhibition will benefit the causes supported by the Pintō Museum and Ballet Philippines. Tickets to Christmas Fairytales will be available at discounted prices for Metrobank credit card holders. Metrobank is offering 20% off on select seats at all Ballet Philippines shows until March 10, 2024, which includes the Christmas show which will run from Dec. 15 to 17 at the Theatre at Solaire. Set in a world of magic and dreams, Christmas Fairytales follows Little Tala, who is tasked by The Master of Time to fix lost fairytale characters in order to go home. Tickets to the show can be booked via TicketWorld or via Ballet Philippines at info@ballet.ph.

Eastwood City’s Holiday Lightscapade



The open park of Eastwood City welcomes visitors to a luminous wonderland at night. Until Dec. 30, the mall’s open area turns into a kaleidoscope of lights every hour from 6 to 10 p.m., set to rhythms that families and friends can relax or even dance to. Come on Dec. 15 or Dec. 24 to catch Eastwood City’s fireworks displays illuminating the skies.

Taiwanese math rock trio to perform in Manila

TAIWANESE experimental band Elephant Gym will perform for a second time in Manila on Dec. 16 at the Balcony Music House in Makati. The math rock outfit will once again display their ability to interlace various threads of jazz, electronic, and classical into a singular patchwork of contemporary math- and post-rock. They first visited Manila in 2018 as one of the headlining acts of All of The Noise, a mini-music festival organized by The Rest Is Noise PH, which is also organizing their upcoming one-night-only performance. Their special guest at the show will be Filipino indie rock outfit Musical O. Elephant Gym’s forthcoming album, World, will mark their 10th anniversary as a band. Regular tickets for their Manila performance are available for P1,500 via bit.ly/elephantgymmanila.

Parokya ni Edgar to perform at Batangas Lakelands

BATANGAS Lakelands and Traverse Entertainment will present Parokya ni Edgar Live at Batangas Lakelands on Dec. 16. Parokya ni Edgar is best known for their hit songs “Harana,” “The Yes Yes Show,” and “Bagsakan.” The venue is Batangas Lakelands, a 20-hectare event destination and active-lifestyle park in Balete, Batangas. This concert will also feature special guest performers Taylor Sheesh, Lucas Garcia, Lunar Lights, Bea Mae Sacramento, Luke Daniel, James Andrew, Fumiya, and the FAITH Colleges Dance Company. Tickets will include a complimentary food voucher worth P200. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Hanabishi to give away free merch at Asia Pop

APPLIANCE brand Hanabishi Appliances will join the Philippine P-pop and K-pop communities as they come together for the Asia Pop Christmas Carnival on Dec. 17 at the Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City. The brand will have its own booth at the venue and will be giving away free merchandise to fans. The Asia Pop Christmas Carnival will feature performances from top P-pop and K-pop groups, as well as singing and dancing competitions, games, and raffles. Admission to the Asia Pop Christmas Carnival is free.

Nuvali sparkles with its annual Fountain of Lights

THE NUVALI Fountain of Lights, an immersive experience on the grounds of Nuvali in Laguna, officially began in mid-November and is ongoing until January. The leveled-up water show is titled “Seaside Serenade: Muses And Creatures,” and was put up for the benefit the Priceless Planet Coalition, a global environmental organization committed to restoring 100 million trees by 2025. Around the lakeside view is a host of activities, from the newly installed LED Swing by Avida to Coffee Bean’s stand-alone store. The Nuvali Fountain of Lights is held on Fridays to Sundays until Jan. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Alviera holds 1st Northern Floats Festival in Pampanga

PORAC, Pampanga is brighter and more colorful this holiday season as Ayala Land and Leonio Land present the first-ever Alviera Northern Floats Festival. Ongoing until Dec. 17, the festival will highlight larger-than-life floats which introduce Alviera’s Christmas characters: Alvie, Sandy, Christoff, Sparkles, Fin, and the Jingle Belles. There will be carnival-themed activities like game booths, zorbs, a kite display, as well as live music and food stalls. Festival goers can also enjoy special access to the SandBox adventure destination, bike trails, and the exclusive Alviera Country Club. For P125, guests can access the Alviera Northern Floats Festival and enjoy one Sandbox ride. For P375, guests can enter with a P150 food and drinks voucher, a P100 voucher for activities, and one SandBox ride. Meanwhile, for P525, guests get all that plus access to the Giant Swing, Free Fall, and Roller Coaster Zipline. The “ultimate” festival experience costs P725, inclusive of a one-day Alviera Country Club guest pass with complimentary food and drinks. Tickets are available via Tickelo. Visit the official Alviera Facebook page for more information.