MANY women in the Philippines have partners who influence or control aspects of their appearance, according to a report by global beauty brand Avon, and their friends do nothing to help them.

“Over half (56%) of Filipino women have witnessed a friend whose appearance was controlled by their partner, and only 5% of women decided to speak up and take action,” Avon said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday.

The study commissioned by the beauty brand was conducted by global research company Censuswide with 7,173 women respondents from the United Kingdom, Italy, Romania, Poland, the Philippines, Turkey, and South Africa. The survey was conducted from Sept. 14 to 21 this year.

“Of all the women surveyed, just under two fifths (39%) have witnessed their friend having their appearance influenced or controlled by a partner. A significant portion of Filipino respondents who had witnessed such a thing decided against speaking out, with 35% believing that it wasn’t their place to do so, while 33% believed it wasn’t an issue,” Avon noted.

When Filipino respondents were asked to specify those whose appearance they witnessed being manipulated by their partner, the top responses were a friend (56%), sister (32%), and cousin (32%)

Despite the close proximity between the witness and the abused, the hesitation to take action prevails due to a lack of awareness, it also said.

The research, which highlights the extent to which women suffer coercive control through the manipulation of their appearance by a male partner, was launched in tandem with the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence.

In the Philippines, only 31% of women surveyed said they feel confident in recognizing the signs of domestic abuse and coercive control. Meanwhile, less than 40% know where to seek help in case they find themselves in an abusive situation.

This campaign shines a light on abusive behavior that uses appearance and makeup as a form of manipulation, Avon said.

The beauty brand noted that this can destroy a woman’s self-esteem and power. “This behavior is frequently cited as a part of or a precursor to physical violence… but it doesn’t have to be this way.”

In commitment to raising awareness around gender-based violence, Avon and global charity NO MORE have started the Reverse Makeup Tutorial video campaign. It aims to shine a light on controlling and abusive behavior designed to destroy self-esteem and a woman’s power using appearance and makeup as a form of manipulation.

“Avon works with charities around the world to provide vital services to women and girls impacted by emotional, verbal and physical abuse,” Avon’s chief executive officer Angela Cretu said.

“Violence against women and girls is still the most widespread human rights violation in the world. 16 Days of Activism is a moment to speak out against violence, which is why we’ve created this powerful film to raise awareness about all types of abuse and where to find help.”

For more information on Avon’s commitment to ending gender-based violence, and access to the NO MORE directory visit www.avonworldwide.com/supporting-women/violence-against-women-and-girls. — B.H. Lacsamana