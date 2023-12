HONG KONG — Simple gestures could be all it takes to alter the color of your clothes in the future, according to a research team that has developed a color-changing textile embedded with a tiny camera and making use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The technology could help reduce waste by giving people more color choices for an item of clothing, says Hong Kong-based Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab).

The fabric, which is knitted with polymeric optical fibers (POFs) and textile-based yarns, can be illuminated in a range of different hues.

A thumbs-up in front of the fabric triggers deep blue, a heart sign will turn it pink, while an OK sign will turn it green.

Colors can also be customized from an app on a phone and AI algorithms help the camera distinguish the gestures of individual users.

Professor Jeanne Tan, who works at Polytechnic University’s School of Fashion and Textiles and heads the research team, notes the POFs are made of polymethyl methacrylate which is recyclable, and the structure of the textile enables easy separation of POFs from yarns for recycling.

The fabric is also soft. “The hand-feel is just like any ordinary knitted fabric,” she said.

AiDLab hopes that the technology will one day be commercialized. It’s currently on display in installations at shopping malls and other locations in Hong Kong. — Reuters