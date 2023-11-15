Jeanette Kamphuis art at Imahica Art

AT IMAHICA Art, visitors can explore the profound connection between art, nature, and the elements. Swedish artist Jeanette Kamphuis’ unique art show and book launch features over 20 artworks and the unveiling of the book Jeanette Kamphuis: Inspirations and Impressions. The exhibit runs from Nov. 11 to 22.

West PHL Sea exhibit on

WITH tension in the West Philippine Sea running high, the interactive exhibit “Not One Inch: Our Seas, Our Hope,” which will run from Nov. 13 to 23 at Robinsons Galleria’s Activity Center, aims to shed some light on the controversial territorial issue. Pilipino Aksyon for Governance and the Environment (Pinoy Aksyon), a volunteer-run non-profit organization behind the interactive exhibit, seeks to educate viewers by showcasing the historical, social, environmental, economic, and geopolitical aspects of the West Philippine Sea issue in one venue. It features photos, videos, and other narratives of the fisherfolk of the coastal community of Masinloc, Zambales, one of the communities benefiting from the sea and its unique biodiversity. There will also be a timeline on display explaining its history from pre-colonial times to the present.

Issay Rodriguez solo exhibit at AFM

THE SOLO exhibit of Issay Rodriguez, the Alliance Française de Manille’s (AFM) Philippine Artist Residency Program 2022 laureate, is an exploration of the Conidae family of snails. “Harpoon, Milky Way, Armour” is inspired by the artist’s unexpected journey into the world of cone snails during her artist residency in La Rochelle, France. It delves into the microscopic wonders of star-shaped foraminifera and a global collection of cone shells archived from over 40 years of Professor George Richard’s research. Guided by experts of the Muséum d’Histoire naturelle de La Rochelle, the multimedia experience celebrates the rich biodiversity of cone snails and the threats they face. The exhibition, curated by Sandra Palomar, runs from Nov. 14 to Dec. 4 at the AFM gallery in Makati.

Palanca awardee’s play on Filipino youth at DLS-CSB

A PLAY focusing on dilemmas confronting Filipino youth will be staged at the 5F Theater of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s (DLS-CSB) Design + Arts Campus starting Nov. 15. Bukas Na, written by Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awardee Jay Crisostomo IV, centers on a group of friends who embark on an adventure to search for self-worth, purpose, and love by investing their savings in a dropshipping business. The two-hour production is directed by DLS-CSB Theater Arts graduating student Jack Denzel Gaza and features performances by student-actors Coleen Nika Aldana, Jang Baniasia, Kyle Confesor, Sam Dahilan, Ysabel Suaybaguio, and Ethan Wong. It is produced by Odd One Out Productions, a group of young thespians from Benilde’s Theater Arts Program. It runs from Nov. 15 to 21, with tickets costing P350. For more information, visit https://web.facebook.com/OddOneOutProductions.

Intramuros Evenings returns with a sarsuwela night

IN THE late 1990s, Intramuros hosted a series of cultural shows produced and curated under the management of the Intramuros Administration. Dubbed Intramuros Evenings, the program featured the best of Philippine artists and performing groups. This year, the Intramuros Administration is reviving the program, kicking off with the re-staging of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Out-Of-The-Box (OTB) Series, Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela on Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at the Baluarte de San Diego, Intramuros, Manila. Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela features excerpts and songs from classic and contemporary sarsuwela productions featuring classical and musical theater performers such as Nenen Espina, Franco Laurel, Ayen Munji Laurel, Reuben Laurente, Lorenz Martinez, Shiela Valderrama Martinez, Jonathan Tadioan, and Karylle Tatlonghari. The show is free to the public. Entrance fee to Baluarte de San Diego is P75, with discounted price of P50 for students, senior citizens, and PWDs.

Filipino Christmas ballet at Metropolitan Theater

HAVING first premiered at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2022, the first full-length, all-Filipino Christmas ballet, Puso ng Pasko, presented by Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP), will again have performances on Dec. 1 and 2, this time at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila. The production is a collaboration between National Artists Alice Reyes and Ryan Cayabyab, featuring timeless Filipino Christmas carols and choreography. Directed and choreographed by ARDP artistic director Ronelson Yadao, the ballet tells the story of Lolo Val, now living abroad in New Jersey, as he tells his young granddaughter Angelita about the magical Christmases of his youth with his barkada in Tres Reyes. Following the performances at the Metropolitan Theater, Puso ng Pasko will go on a Luzon tour for the rest of the month, with performances at Angeles City, Pampanga; Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija; Tarlac City, Tarlac; and Iligan City, Isabela, followed by performances for the City of Makati and at Malacañan Palace.

CCP’s Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan extends deadline

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) has extended the deadline for applications to Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 to Dec. 10. The competition — which revolves around the fusion of rap and the traditional spoken word art form, the balagtasan — is open to groups of three Filipinos aged 18 and above, it requires video submissions of Baraptasan performances. From the submissions, 10 finalists will be selected and invited to perform in the national competition, slated on April 6, 2024, in time for the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the first-ever Balagtasan. To know more, follow the official CCP social media account on Facebook.

Metrobank offers Christmas ballet discounts

THE MAGIC of Ballet Philippines’ Christmas Fairytales will be available at discounted prices for Metrobank credit card holders. Metrobank is offering 20% off on select seats at all Ballet Philippines shows until March 10, 2024, which includes the Christmas show which will run from Dec. 15 to 17 at the Theatre at Solaire. Set in a world of magic and dreams, Christmas Fairytales follows Little Tala, who is tasked by The Master of Time to fix lost fairytale characters in order to go home. Tickets to the show can be booked via TicketWorld or via Ballet Philippines at info@ballet.ph.

Miss Saigon extends its Manila run

DUE to overwhelming demand during pre-sale, Cameron Mackintosh’s globally acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon will extend its run in Manila by two more weeks. The production, initially set to close on April 21, 2024, will now run until May 5. Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Alain Boublil. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. Tickets are available exclusively through TicketWorld.

Fil-Am author introduces Pinoy kilig to the world

FILIPINO-AMERICAN author Anna Gomez has captured the hearts of readers around the world with her unique take on love. Her book, Moments Like This, which she co-authored with actor Kristoffer Polaha, is not only a major bestseller in the United States, but is also set to be adapted into a Hallmark movie. Ms. Gomez, born and raised in the Philippines, is the Global Chief Financial Officer of New York/Toronto-based advertising agency No Fixed Address, her LinkedIn profile defying expectations for a multi-awarded, bestselling romance novelist. Her books are available at Fully Booked, National Bookstore, and on Amazon and Kindle.