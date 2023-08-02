Arts&Culture (08/02/23)

1 of 8

Dogs in Philippine History book launch

THE BOOK Dogs in Philippine History by Ian Christopher Alfonso will be launched on Aug. 5 at the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Presidential Car Museum at the Quezon Memorial Shrine in Quezon City. It chronicles Filipinos’ encounters with dogs since the earliest evidence of dog domestication in the Philippines about 4,000 years ago. A 10-years-in-the-making publication, Alfonso’s book is composed of 720 full-color pages, divided into 28 chapters. It is co-published by the Philippine Historical Association, Project Saysay, and Alaya Publishing, with support of NHCP. Various historians and scholars of Philippine culture will give their reviews of the book during the launch. For more details, contact historicalaso@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page Dogs in Philippine History (@DogsPHI).

PETA stages The Reconciliation Dinner for the deaf

For the final run of critically acclaimed stage play The Reconciliation Dinner at the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) Theater Center this August, one show will welcome the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. A live sign language interpreter will be translating for the audience in a designated section of the theater at the 8 p.m. show on Aug. 6. The PWD discount applies to this show, and part of its proceeds will go to the Hand and Heart’s Deaf School project. The play, written by Floy Quintos and directed by Dexter M. Santos, previously had successful runs at the University of the Philippines Diliman and Circuit Makati. For more information on the Aug. 6 show, contact: Domileo (0920-947-3509), Jamie (0917-114-1300), or Jasmin (0917-548-6807).

One Night Stand returns with Life is a Cabaret

The show One Night Stand: A Monthly Cabaret (ONS) is returning on Aug. 8, 8 p.m., with Life is a Cabaret. Directed by Sweet Plantado-Tiongson, who also serves as co-musical director with Farley Asuncion, it will feature songs from sexy musicals such as Cabaret, Kinky Boots, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Company, Moulin Rouge, Avenue Q, and more. Established in April 2015, ONS’s current producers are Micaela Pineda, John Mark Yap, and Pat Valera. The show will be staged at 12 Monkeys Music Hall & Pub in Estancia at Capitol Commons, Ortigas, Pasig City. Performers for the evening are Alfritz Blanche, Caisa Borromeo, Joshua Cabiladas, Viñas Deluxe, Andi Fei, Shaira Opsimar, and Ciara Sotto, with Arman Ferrer as special guest. Door charge is P700. For table reservations, contact 0917-570-3222 or message One Night Stand: A Monthly Cabaret on Facebook or Instagram.

FDCP’s Film Industry Conference at Cinemalaya

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is bringing its annual Film Industry Conference, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines, to this year’s Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival. It will be held for free from Aug. 8 to 9 at the Cinema Palma at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). The public sessions aim to develop and promote programs that will enhance the skills and expertise of Filipino talents necessary for quality film production. Various industry experts will be sharing and discussing the latest trends and opportunities Filipino filmmakers can explore for their film projects. Stay tuned to FDCP’s official social media pages for the registration link.

John Logan’s Red is back with new show dates

Red, a play by John Logan that explores the heart and mind of painter Mark Rothko, will be back this September after the success of its limited 10-show run in June. With just five performances, tickets will be in high demand, so they are now available to reserve for the Sept. 1, 8 p.m., and Sept. 2, 3:30 p.m. shows. Reservation can be done here: https://bit.ly/TNTRedRerun. Follow The Necessary Theatre on social media for further announcements.

The M holds curator talks

THE METROPOLITAN Museum of the Manila (The M) will be presenting “M Conversations – Elusive Edge: Reflections on an Exhibition on Philippine Abstraction” with Patrick Flores, the curator of “Elusive Edge: Philippine Abstract Forms,” an exhibition featuring expressions of abstraction in Philippine art. The talk will be held on Aug. 8, from 2-3:30 p.m., at The M. Abstraction was a mode of thinking and making within modernism that circulated between diverse artworlds across most of the 20th century. The talk will explore this transformation through the distinct history of the abstract form taking root and thriving in the Philippines. Patrick Flores is a Professor at the Department of Art Studies — University of the Philippines Diliman and is currently the Deputy Director for Curatorial and Research at the National Gallery Singapore. M Conversations relaunches the museum’s on-site and live discussions with Philippine and international contemporary artists, curators, cultural workers, and allied professionals from various disciplines. The M hosts these open dialogues with the museum audience to engage with ideas explored in the exhibition programs. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila is accepting pre-registered previews of its art spaces. Walk-ins are currently not allowed. Pre-registrations should be made at least a day before the intended visit; the cut-off is at 5 p.m. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila Mariano K. Tan Center, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Ballet Manila closes 25th season with Ibong Adarna

LESSONS on love, forgiveness, and the triumph of good over evil once again take center stage as Gerardo Francisco re-stages his award-winning Ibong Adarna on Aug. 19, 8 p.m., and Aug. 20, 5 p.m., at the Aliw Theater at the CCP Complex in Pasay City, to conclude Ballet Manila’s 25th performance season, “Of Hope and Homecoming.” Based on the classic 16th century Filipino epic poem, Ibong Adarna centers around the mythical bird whose magical voice can heal illnesses. Upon hearing of its powers, three princes embark on a perilous journey, where they encounter different challenges to catch the elusive bird that can cure their ailing father. In the end, only the prince with the purest heart can catch the legendary Adarna bird. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph or call 8891-9999.

Kaida holds ‘Aligaga 2’

KAIDA Contemporary’s ongoing group exhibit, “Aligaga 2,” features recent works by a diverse group of young artists, each offering a unique perspective through lenses that delve into their personal coping mechanisms amidst the complexities of the times. The participating artists are: Jessa Balag, Raphael Carloto, Arth Chavez, Babylyn Fajilagutan, Bam Garibay, Nina Garibay, Paola Germar, Lui Gonzales, Genavee Lazaro, Gino Nagret, Ayen Quias, Ikea Rizalon, Maia San Diego, Oddin Sena, Angelo Tabije, and Abril Valdemoro. It is currently on view until Aug. 8 at the ArtistSpace, located at Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. The gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Justice the theme of new issue of literary magazine

THE SANTELMO LITERARY MAGAZINE, a quarterly publication of patriotic writing, has devoted its latest issue to the theme of “Justice” with certain works inspired by former Senator Leila de Lima who remains in prison since 2017 amid court acquittal for two of three criminal charges. Poems such as “Hibernation” by Aloy Polintan, “The Loyalty of Things” by Christine V. Lao, and essays “The Triumph of Leila de Lima,” by Priscilla Supnet Macansantos, “The State on the Semiotics of Leila de Lima,” by Antonio J. Montalvan II, “Indestructible” by Joel Pablo Salud, and “What Victory? What Justice” by Zena Bernardo, tackle Ms. De Lima’s situation and urge for the impartial dispensation of justice. Santelmo Magazine Issue Number 5 also features poems in English by F. Jordan Carnice, R. Torres Pandan, Jr., Joel Vega, Trish Shishikura, and Angela Narciso Torres; poems in Filipino by Ronald Araña Atilano, Ronel Osias, Elijah Felice Rosales, Edbert Darwin Casten, Joti Tabula and Angelo R. Lacuesta; essays by Juaniyo Arcellana, Roy Tristan Agustin, Jose Victor Torres and Allan N. Derain; short stories by Marguerite de Leon, Carlos Cortes, Danton Remoto, and Zosimo Quibilan, Jr., and Maria-Fe Parco Ortner’s Filipino translations of Joel H. Vega’s English poems. Santelmo’s editorial consultant, National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario enlightens readers about Filipino literature in his Filipino essay entitled, “Imagism, Haiku at Talinhagang Tagalog.” In the magazine’s art section, two artists from Dumaguete — photographer Hersley-Ven Casero and painter Cristina Taniguchi — are profiled by Ian Rosales Casocot. Santelmo Magazine is published by San Anselmo Press. For inquiries, send a message to the San Anselmo Publications, Inc. Facebook page or Shopee account.

BenCab Museum exhibits focus on birds

AN EXHIBIT of bird photographs by the Baguio Benguet Birders, “Tumayab: Flying Through an Invisible Path,” will open on Aug. 5 and run until Oct. 1. Tumanayab is an Ilokano term that literally means keeps flying. This exhibition showcases wild birds, either migratory, resident or endemic, captured by the members of the Baguio Benguet Birders during their birding sorties around the Philippines. Keeping with the avian theme, the Sepia Gallery presents “Philippine Birds: Digital print reproductions of the original 1877 lithographs from the Linnean Society of London.” The decade from 1870 to 1880 was the most productive in the history of Philippine ornithology. Two major authors, Walden and Sharpe, using the observations of two explorers, Everett and Steere, would more than double the number of known Philippine endemic species. The period’s technological advances can be seen in the marked improvements in the quality of bird illustrations starting around the middle of 19th century. They enabled authors to attach stunningly beautiful illustrations to their bird descriptions with the use of color lithography, or printing with the use of engraved stone plates. The museum is along Asin Road, Tuba, Metro Baguio.

CCP Choreographers Series presents Koryolab 2023

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) Choreographers Series brings back Koryolab on Aug. 19, 2 and 7 p.m., and Aug. 20, 2 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater). Koryolab 2023: In the Round will feature three original contemporary dance works by Filipino choreographers Aaron Kaiser Garcia from Tacloban, Raflesia Bravo from Manila, and Tin Gamboa from Vancouver, Canada. Under the mentorship of Filipino choreographers Denisa Reyes and Paul Ocampo, the three choreographer-performers seek to find new ways of choreographing and conceptualizing dance. Their works highlight Koryolab’s spirit of experimentation by eschewing the proscenium setting and opting instead for a circular sharing of energies and space between audience and performers “in the round.” Koryolab 2023: In the Round is directed by dancer and choreographer Christine Crame, with set design by Tuxqs Rutaquio. Tickets (P500) are available at Ticketworld https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=KORYOLAB23.