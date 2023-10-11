Arts&Culture (10/11/23)

1 of 5

6 FEU buildings declared National Cultural Treasures

SIX buildings in the Far Eastern University (FEU) campus are National Cultural Treasures, according to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), as per the Museum Declaration-1-2018. In line with this, FEU recently unveiled in a small ceremony the special marker awarded to the university as a symbol of its historic and cultural significance. Given by the National Museum of the Philippines, the marker serves as recognition of the heritage buildings in the campus, namely Nicanor Reyes Sr. Hall, the Administration Building, the Admissions Building (formerly the Engineering Building or the East Asia Building), the Architecture and Fine Arts Building (formerly the Law Building), the Science Building, and the FEU Chapel. “The FEU community is privileged to know that our university is the home of many national cultural treasures through its facilities and artworks. Moreover, these treasures are not in confined spaces. They are enjoyed daily by our students, who will carry with them the memory of our rich cultural heritage,” said FEU President Juan Miguel Montinola.

PPO features soloist Wen-Sinn Yang for Italian Night

CELLIST Wen-Sinn Yang will be the featured soloist for the 2nd concert of the season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), under the baton of Grzegorz Nowak. The concert will be held on Oct. 13 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. For the concert, dubbed Italian Night, the Swiss-born cellist will perform Antonin Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, op.104, B minor. The concert’s program also includes Sarung Banggi: A Symphonic Serenade by Potenciano Gregorio, Sr. (arr. Angel Peña), and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, op.90, A major (“Italian”). Enthusiasm for the unknown and constant research distinguishes Wen-Sinn Yang as one of the most versatile cellists of today. His performances not only revive the music of 19th-century cello virtuosos such as Adrien François Servais and Karl Yulievich Davydov, but also introduce his audiences to such modern composers as Aribert Reimann and Isang Yun. Concert tickets are priced from P800 to P3,000. For more information, visit the CCP website at www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.

Ayala Museum hosts Ambeth Ocampo lectures

TO encourage people to learn more about Philippine arts, culture, and history, the Ayala Museum is presenting the “History Comes Alive: Eras” lecture series by Dr. Ambeth Ocampo. On Oct. 14, the first lecture will be about the stories behind various artifacts in Philippine history, based on Dr. Ocampo’s latest work Cabinet of Curiosities: Eras in Philippine History. The second lecture, on Oct. 21, Saturday, focuses on Juan Luna’s long-lost painting, Hymen, oh Hyménée and how it affects people’s perception of Juan Luna, his art, and his time. The painting was first unveiled to the public at the Ayala Museum last June in time for the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence. It is the centerpiece of the museum’s “Splendor” exhibit, which runs until the end of the year. To learn more about Ayala Museum Memberships and the museum’s latest activities, visit ayalamuseum.org.

Exhibit at ARTablado convey nostalgic tranquility

ARTablado at Robinsons Antipolo presents a group exhibit this month that showcases an idealized depiction of country life through oil paintings done by three artists. Eliezer Dimaculangan specializes in landscape paintings and is partial to a vibrant palette with a touch of the abstract. Gabz Mendiola prefers muted colors to depict a distinct provincial vibe, often featuring female protagonists. And Joel Janer fills his paintings with light and breeze in admiration of the barrio life. “Visions of Sereni3: Dimaculangan x Janer x Mendiola” was curated to convey a sense of nostalgic tranquility with the three artists drawing inspiration from their own experiences and their reflections of their hometowns. The exhibit runs until Oct. 15 at ARTablado in Robinsons Antipolo.

Alice Reyes Dance PHL’s Carmen and Other Spirits

ALICE REYES Dance Philippines (ARDP) will be staging Carmen and Other Spirits from Oct. 20 to 21 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. A mixed bill featuring four dances that confront current issues in society, it is co-presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and its Professional Artist Support Program, and features dance trainees from Guang Ming College, Philippine High School for the Arts, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and other independent performers. The program is top-billed by Carmen, choreographed by National Artist for Dance Alice Reyes, springing off from Propsper Merimeé’s 1845 novella of the same title about Don Jose, who is infatuated with the titular Gypsy woman Carmen. The “other spirits” in the program are three works by the country’s top Filipino choreographers: Alden Lugnasin with his piece that echoes synchronized swimming movements, Swimming the Ilog Pasig; Ronelson Yadao, artistic director of ARDP, who essays the importance of interdependency of two individuals in his work Two; and Lester Reguindin’s Now, which draws inspiration from young environment activist Greta Thurnberg and her bold speech at the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit in 2019. Tickets can be booked via TicketWorld.

Big Bad Wolf goes to Iloilo for the first time

THE Big Bad Wolf book sale is going to Iloilo from Oct. 13 to 22, bringing over two million books to residents of Iloilo and nearby cities, who can expect exclusive deals, promos, giveaways, and discounts of up to 95% off on selected books. Big Bad Wolf’s roster will include bestsellers, classics, contemporary fiction, non-fiction, science fiction, cookbooks, design books, architecture books, thrillers, young adult titles, and children’s books. The sale It will take place at the Lower Ground Floor of SM Iloilo. For more information regarding Big Bad Wolf’s current and upcoming Book Sales, visit their website or check out their social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram.