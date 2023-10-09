IN A BOTTLE in the colors of a setting sun, Shiseido brings the promise of graceful aging with the Vital Perfection line.

Last month, the brand announced actress Anne Hathaway’s endorsement of the brand, showing off her new commercial in an event at BGC. In the commercial, Hathaway purrs, “Potential has no age.”

Clyde Lim, Regional Trading Manager for Shiseido Asia Pacific, showed off the new line, placing emphasis on the serum, cream, and wrinkle spot treatment. He said that overall, the line works by improving fine lines by firming and lifting the skin, improving skin elasticity, and reducing dark spots brought by age and sun exposure.

The LiftDefine Radiance Serum promises to reduce dullness and slack in about four weeks. The serum has watercress extract that helps the skin with its collagen production; 4MSK and Vitamin C ethyl that inhibits melanin production, and white lily extracts that purifies and detoxifies the skin.

The Intensive WrinkleSpot Treatment, meanwhile, reduces deep wrinkles and fades dark spots in about a week. This is armed with pure retinol (a form of Vitamin A often used in anti-aging treatments with varying strengths), among other ingredients.

The Uplifting and Firming Cream comes in two formulations (the other is richer for drier skin). This cream, the serum, and the wrinkle treatment share the Kurenai TruLift complex with Benibana flower that strengthens skin and gives it a lift. Mr. Lim explains that collagen production must be improved, because after someone turns 25, “Collagen production drops.”

He also gave instructions on how to use the products: they can be used night and day (sunscreen is a must), and “Always remember to apply on your neck,” joking that in 50 years, people will be able to tell if one has been applying skincare on one’s neck or not. “Skincare does not stop here,” he said, pointing at the line right below his chin. In any case, one drop each will do for the neck and the face; and two dollops each for the face and neck.

As for the brand’s performance promise, Mr. Lim said that the products go through two stages of testing. The first one includes participants doing a visual assessment of the results after a certain period of using them; a second measures the results using light technology.

Shiseido is one of the oldest cosmetic brands in the world, celebrating its 150th anniversary last year. “With all these years of research and skincare knowledge, we always ensure that our skincare is not just for a certain specific segment,” said Mr. Lim. As one of the oldest cosmetic brands still continuously in operation, how does it view aging? Mr. Lim said, “We view aging as a very natural phenomenon. We are not against aging. It’s really about making women feel good no matter their age.”

“The perfection that one is seeking does not belong in the eyes of others, but it belongs in your own eyes.”

In Rustan’s, the products in the Vital Perfection line retail from P2,650 to P7,750. — JL Garcia